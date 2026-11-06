Man United transfer news: Premier League striker known to Michael Carrick emerges as 'shock' Red Devils target

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a shock move for Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz during the January transfer window.

Benjamin Sesko is expected to be absent until the start of 2027 with an ongoing shin problem, although he would face even longer on the sidelines if it is ultimately decided that an operation is required to fix the issue.

Joshua Zirkzee has made nine appearances for Man United this season but is not in the club's long-term plans, and a move away from the club next year is expected.

Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have both played through the middle this season, but it is understood that the 20-time English champions want to bring in a new centre-forward during the January transfer window.

Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Al-Ahli's Ivan Toney have both recently been linked with moves to Old Trafford.

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Muniz emerges as January 'target' for Man United

Meanwhile, it is understood that Jean-Philippe Mateta is also an option given that his contract with Crystal Palace will expire at the end of the campaign.

According to The Sun, Fulham's Muniz has now emerged as a potential option.

The report claims that Muniz's lack of football this season could see him leave in January, and Man United are considering him as a short-term fix.

The 25-year-old played under Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough during a loan spell in 2022-23, so he is known to the Man United head coach.

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Man United must bring in a striker in January

Muniz has scored twice in 10 appearances for Fulham this season, but he has failed to find the back of the net in seven outings in the Premier League.

The Brazilian has a record of 29 goals and four assists in 132 matches for Fulham in all competitions, including 18 goals and three assists in 85 Premier League games.

Muniz's best season at Fulham came in 2024-25, when he netted 11 times in 36 appearances in all competitions, but he only struck once in 25 matches for his London club last term.

It remains to be seen whether Carrick stays in charge of Man United heading into the January transfer window, but the Red Devils must add a forward to their squad in the winter.