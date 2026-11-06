Man United vs. Aston Villa: Bruno Fernandes record against Unai Emery's side ahead of Premier League clash

Bruno Fernandes is expected to be in the Manchester United starting XI for Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old has scored five goals and registered two assists in 13 appearances for Man United during the 2026-27 campaign.

Fernandes will be bidding to inspire the 20-time English champions to a first Premier League win since the end of August in the team's final game ahead of the November international break.

Here, Sports Mole looks at how Fernandes has performed against Villa during his professional career.

Bruno Fernandes record vs. Aston Villa

Played: 14

Won: 10

Drawn: 2

Lost: 2

Goals: 7

Assists: 5

Fernandes has faced Villa on 14 previous occasions in all competitions, boasting a record of 10 wins, two draws and two defeats, scoring seven goals and registering five assists in the process.

In the Premier League, Fernandes has locked horns with Villa on 12 occasions, recording eight wins, in addition to two draws and two defeats, while he has scored six goals and registered four assists against the Lions in England's top flight.

Fernandes has also enjoyed two cup wins over Villa, helping Man United to record a 1-0 victory in the third round of the FA Cup in January 2022, in addition to scoring and providing an assist in a 4-2 success for the Red Devils in the third round of the EFL Cup in November 2022.

The Portugal international actually netted in each of his first three Premier League matches against Villa, while he struck five times in his first five league games against them.

Fernandes has not scored against Villa since hitting the winner in a 1-0 success for Man United at Old Trafford in April 2023.

However, the Man United captain did provide two assists in a 3-1 success for Michael Carrick's team when the pair last met at Old Trafford in March 2026.