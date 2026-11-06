Preview: Fiorentina vs Juventus - prediction, team news, lineups

Sending Serie A into the international break, old foes Fiorentina and Juventus will clash at Stadio Franchi on Sunday night.

While the Viola are still seeking their first home win of the season, fallen giants Juve have been left trailing Italy's top six.

Match preview

In contrast to their domestic woes, Juventus have lost just one of their last 11 UEFA fixtures - scoring at least twice in nine - and their latest success arrived on Thursday evening.

Though they had to survive a late siege away to AZ Alkmaar, the Bianconeri secured a third win from four Europa League games thanks to goals from Randal Kolo Muani and Teun Koopmeiners, who inevitably scored against his old club.

That 2-1 victory leaves them well set to reach the knockout stage without needing a playoff, as they sit fifth midway through this season's league phase.

However, they have only taken 17 points from their first 10 Serie A matches, putting pressure on Luciano Spalletti, who recently completed his first year in charge.

Soon after losing 2-0 to Genoa, Juve faced his former club Napoli last weekend, when stunning strikes from Kerim Alajbegovic and Jeremie Boga eventually secured an unconvincing victory in Turin.

Occupying seventh place, Spalletti's injury-hit squad still lie 11 points behind surprise league leaders Lazio, and they also trail newly promoted Frosinone.

Now, having lost two of their last four top-flight away games, Juventus must head to the Franchi, where they have only won once across their last seven visits.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

After losing three on the spin without scoring, Fiorentina are currently unbeaten in four games against Juventus, including a memorable 3-0 home triumph in March 2025.

There is no love lost between the pair, whose rivalry reached new levels when Roberto Baggio swapped Florence for Turin back in 1990, and several others have since trod the same path.

Ahead of this week's clash, Fiorentina seem to have turned a corner, claiming four points from their last two outings - a home draw with Atalanta, and Monday's away victory over Sassuolo.

Trailing 1-0 with half time approaching, the Viola's forwards finally clicked into gear, with Mateo Pellegrino, Alieu Njie and Franco Mastantuono all finding the net in an eventful 4-2 win.

Yet, Fiorentina are sitting 16th in the table on a modest eight points, having already recalled former interim coach Paolo Vanoli following another terrible start to the campaign.

After beginning with a seven-game winless streak there last season, they have struggled at Stadio Franchi again: the Tuscan club have picked up just two points from their first five home matches.

Fiorentina Serie A form:

Juventus Serie A form:

Juventus form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Marco Alpozzi / Lapresse

Three days on from a successful trip to the Netherlands, Juventus boss Spalletti may be keen to rotate his squad, but several men are still missing as Juve's injury crisis continues.

Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram, Francisco Conceicao, Kamil Grabara, Zeki Celik, Nico Gonzalez and captain Manuel Locatelli are all in the treatment room, while Weston McKennie's presence is in some doubt.

Though summer signing Jeff Ekhator has just returned, Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade will hope to start and convert their continental form into domestic goals: the pair have five strikes between them from four Europa League matches, but they have contributed just one in Serie A.

By contrast, Real Madrid loanee Mastantuono now has four league goals for Fiorentina, and he should link up with Pellegrino and Njie in the final third.

The hosts must make do without injured trio Fabiano Parisi, Arthur Atta and Marin Pongracic, while Luca Ranieri's foot problem will be assessed ahead of the game.

Should Ranieri miss out, Vanoli would only have two senior centre-backs available: versatile Brazilian defender Viery and ex-Juve man Radu Dragusin.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Jimenez, Dragusin, Viery, Mario; Ndour, Fagioli, Oulai; Mastantuono, Pellegrino, Njie

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumi, Cabal; Sarr, Luiz, Koopmeiners; Kolo Muani, Alajbegovic; Woltemade

We say: Fiorentina 1-2 Juventus

Both teams have been too inconsistent to match their pre-season aims, making the outcome on Sunday night quite tough to predict.

Juve are assured of a hostile reception in Florence, but the hosts tend to wilt in front of their own fans - so, all three points will go back to Turin.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.