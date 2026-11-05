Juventus have £87m budget and five strikers on their radar, including two from the Premier League

Juventus have a budget of around £85m (€100m) to invest in the transfer market. The club are looking at the striker market with five names in mind.

On Tuesday, the Juventus shareholders’ meeting was held to approve the club’s accounts. The £212.5m (€250m) capital increase aims to ‘strengthen the capital structure and sporting competitiveness, to fund possible improvements to strategic real estate assets (mainly the Allianz Stadium), to enhance the brand and to ensure the economic and financial viability of the club’.

In this respect, CalcioMercato reports that the capital increase could allow Juventus to have a budget of around £85m (€100m) to invest in the market, from the winter window through to next summer. It is a substantial sum with which to sign high-level players.

Juventus have £85m to spend in the 2027 transfer windows

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Given the difficulties encountered by Luciano Spalletti’s side at the start of the season, investment as early as the next winter window cannot be ruled out.

Signing a striker appears to be Juventus’ priority, as Randal Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade are not delivering: they have scored only one goal between them in ten Serie A matchdays.

Spalletti is looking for a forward with a profile similar to that of Dusan Vlahovic, who left last summer, and who is capable of being particularly effective in front of goal. The Italian outlet reveals the existence of a shortlist of five strikers on Juventus’ radar.

Sesko and Balogun lead Juventus striker shortlist

© Iconsport / PA Images

Benjamin Sesko and Folarin Balogun are high on the list and will be monitored closely by Juventus over the coming weeks.

The American is one of the five players most likely to leave Monaco, while the Slovenian, who is currently injured with a shin problem, is struggling to live up to the £65m (€76.5m) Manchester United invested to sign him in the summer of 2025.

Brian Brobbey is also on this Turin shortlist, but the Dutch forward is unlikely to leave Sunderland this winter, as he has just extended his contract until June 2031. Juventus are also interested in two young forwards in great form: Antonio Raimondo and Younes Ebnoutalib.

The 22-year-old Italian striker has scored eight goals in nine league matches for Frosinone, but he injured an ankle last weekend. A winter move therefore looks unlikely, as he is not expected to return to action before 2027. Ebnoutalib, a 23-year-old German striker, is also in sparkling form for Eintracht Frankfurt, with eight goals in ten matches this season.