Hull predicted lineup vs. Arsenal: Suspension blow for Sergej Jakirovic

Hull City will have to manage without the banned Matt Crooks in Saturday's Premier League showdown with champions Arsenal at the Emirates.

The midfielder collected his fifth booking of the campaign in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town, meaning that he must serve a one-match suspension in gameweek 10.

However, Crooks was only a second-half substitute in the stalemate with Gary O'Neil's side, so his punishment should not have a major impact on Sergej Jakorivic's starting XI plans.

Instead, Regan Slater and Tim Iroegbunam - scorer of Hull's first last weekend - should continue their partnership, flanked by Mohamed Belloumi and Elliot Stroud in the Tigers' 5-4-1 system.

Oli McBurnie would have also been suspended for this game had he been cautioned last weekend, but the four-booking striker avoided the yellow card that would have rendered him unavailable.

McBurnie will therefore lead the line after scoring for the second Premier League game running last time out, but he has failed to net or assist in eight previous matches against Arsenal.

An unchanged defensive wall comprising Lewie Coyle, John Egan, Nobel Mendy, Semi Ajayi and Ryan Giles should shield Konstantinos Tzolakis, but Jack Butland could return to the squad after an arm injury.

Eliot Matazo (ACL), Matt Targett (ankle), Lucas Gourna-Douath (calf), Ilyas Ansah (back), Darko Gyabi (groin) and Charlie Hughes (groin) remain out for the away side.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Coyle, Egan, Mendy, Ajayi, Giles; Belloumi, Slater, Iroegbunam, Stroud; McBurnie

> Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Hull