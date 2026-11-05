Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Hull City: Ezri Konsa, Bukayo Saka latest

In control of their Premier League title destiny once again, Arsenal return home to face Hull City in Saturday's 3pm kickoff at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners banished 14 years' worth of demons last weekend, edging out Liverpool 1-0 for their first top-flight win at Anfield since Mikel Arteta's playing days in 2012.

Arsenal's triumph coupled with Manchester City's shock home loss to Brighton & Hove Albion took the champions three points clear at the top of the Premier League table, before they also returned to victorious ways in Europe with a 2-1 success at Slavia Prague.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash against Hull, who lie 11th in the rankings on 11 points.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Quad

Possible return date: December 2 (vs. Brentford)

Bukayo Saka sustained a severe quad injury during Arsenal's 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich last month.

The Gunners have not publicly commented on a timeframe, but he reportedly faces at least six and up to eight weeks out, so a return before December is therefore incredibly unlikely.

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Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 7 (vs. Hull)

Defensive stalwart Ezri Konsa came off just past the hour mark against Slavia Prague due to an unspecified problem, rendering him doubtful for Saturday, but William Saliba's recent return from a back injury has given Arteta a welcome and extremely timely boost.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Return date: November 24 (vs. Borussia Dortmund)

Max Dowman came off the bench for the final few moments of Wednesday's victory, but the teenager will now serve the second of a three-game domestic ban for his red card at Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup.