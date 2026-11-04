Wednesday's Champions League roundup: Como make Champions League history as Real Madrid leave it late

The UEFA Champions League took centre stage once again on Wednesday, with nine league phase fixtures taking place on matchday four of the 2026-27 campaign.

European heavyweights Real Madrid and Liverpool got the action underway in the early kick-offs against AEK Athens and Fenerbahce respectively, followed by seven matches later in the night.

Como equalled history in the standout match of the night, defeating Lens 9-1 away from home, while Arsenal, Porto, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Club Brugge and Viking all also secured three points.

Here, Sports Mole provides a roundup of Wednesday's Champions League action.

RC Lens 1-9 Como: Goals galore as Como create history

Como make history, equalling the record for most goals scored in a single Champions League game ? On his senior debut, 18-year-old Matteo Papaccioli makes it 9-1 against Lens ? ? Stream now on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/TISehVKIqD — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2026

Como delivered the standout result of the night as they secured a sensational 9-1 victory over Lens, equalling the most goals scored in a single Champions League match.

Como raced out of the blocks as Anastasios Douvikas opened the scoring after seven minutes, and the early goal set the tempo for a nine-goal thriller in the Champions League.

Douvikas added a second in the first-half before sealing his hat-trick just before the hour mark, with goals elsewhere from Nico Paz, Lucas De Cunha, Marc Oliver Kempf, Mattia Liberali and Martin Baturina making it 8-1 heading into the final minutes, with Ruben Aguilar netting a consolation.

Debutant Matteo Papaccioli then made history in the final minutes, scoring Como's ninth goal to equal the record for most goals scored in a single Champions League match.

The victory means Como have nine points from their first three Champions League games, leaving them fourth in the standings, while Lens fall out of the qualifying places to 33rd.

AEK Athens 2-3 Real Madrid: Late Valverde stunner extends Los Blancos' flawless campaign

Federico Valverde with a STUNNER in stoppage time to get Real Madrid into the lead against AEK Athens ? ? Stream now on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/m53BZhiBxf — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2026

Federico Valverde smashed home a stunning late winner to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory for Real Madrid against AEK Athens, extending Los Blancos' flawless league phase campaign.

Jose Mourinho's side, who have now scored five match-winning goals in the final five minutes of games this season, twice came from behind before Valverde secured their fourth consecutive league phase victory this season.

Aboubakary Koita and Stavros Pilios each gave AEK Athens the lead, only for Real Madrid to pull back level on both occasions thanks to goals from Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid then left it late to claim the victory, with Valverde rifling a long-range effort into the top corner in the 93rd minute, breaking AEK Athens' hearts.

The hosts' night continued to sour after the full-time whistle, with Koita, who had both scored and assisted, receiving a red card following continued protests towards the referee.

The defeat leaves AEK Athens with three points from four league phase fixtures, after one win and three defeats, while Real Madrid climb to second in the standings with four wins from four outings.

Fenerbahce 3-2 Liverpool: Former star oversees Red's first Champions League loss

Vedat Muriqi sends the Fenerbahçe fans into pandemonium with a stunning header ? ? Stream now on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/YhJxPLOcbl — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2026

Former Red Dirk Kuyt oversaw a fantastic 3-2 victory for Fenerbahce, handing Liverpool their first defeat of the league phase.

Kuyt, serving as Fenerbahce's interim manager, twice saw his side come from behind to draw level before substitute Vedat Muriqi headed home the winner in the 79th minute.

Trey Nyoni and Alexander Isak had both put Liverpool ahead earlier in the game, only for Fenerbahce to respond within four minutes on each occasion, first through Mason Greenwood's deflected effort and then via Archie Brown's strike.

The result saw Andoni Iraola's Liverpool suffer their first defeat of the league phase, while Fenerbahce claimed their first victory in the 2026-27 Champions League.

Viking FK 4-1 Sabah FK: Viking win first-ever Champions League game

Henrik Falchener gives Viking a 3-1 lead... but ENJOY the celebration ?? ? Stream now on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/J7360feh52 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2026

Viking won their first-ever Champions League match at Lyse Arena, beating Sabah 4-1.

The visitors took an early lead through Patrick Orphe M'Bina, but Erik Botheim ensured Viking went into the break on level terms after his 27th-minute equaliser.

Zlatko Tripic, Henrik Falchener and Botheim then sealed the victory for Viking in the second half, helped by Aden McCarthy's 77th-minute dismissal for Sabah.

The win, Viking's first in the competition, lifts them to 22nd in the table with four points, while Sabah drop to 31st in the standings with three points.

RB Leipzig 2-3 Manchester City: Haaland leads City to hard-fought win

A brilliant Man City move finished off by who else but Erling Haaland ? ? Stream now on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/cIpvbgJa2O — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2026

Manchester City secured a hard-fought 3-2 win against RB Leipzig thanks to Erling Haaland's winner.

The Citizens twice took the lead thanks to an own-goal from Carlos Lukeba and Enzo Fernandez's header, only for Ridle Baku and Antonio Nusa to draw RB Leipzig level on both occasions.

However, Haaland extended his remarkable goalscoring record against RB Leipzig to seal the win, scoring for the 13th time in nine appearances against the German side.

The victory keeps Manchester City inside the top eight, with nine points leaving them seventh in the table, while RB Leipzig sit 29th in the standings with three points.

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Real Betis: Karetsas fires Dortmund to win

18-year-old Konstantinos Karetsas scores his first Champions League goal, and what a time to get it! Borussia Dortmund are back ahead against Real Betis ? ? Stream now on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/wh5LyLswxZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2026

Konstantinos Karetsas fired Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 victory over Real Betis at Signal Iduna Park.

Fabio Silva had given the hosts the lead early in the second half before substitute Aitor Ruibal had an immediate impact for Real Betis, scoring the equaliser five minutes after his introduction.

Karetsas then scored his first Champions League goal to give Dortmund the lead with 20 minutes to play, and Niko Kovac's side ultimately secured the 2-1 victory.

Dortmund were good value for their win, creating 2.58 expected goals (xG) to Betis' 0.82xG, and the victory lifts them to 12th in the table, one place behind the 11th-placed visitors.

FC Porto 4-1 Napoli: Porto secure important first win

Porto lead once again against Napoli ? Gabriel Veiga with a smooth finish ? ? Stream now on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/g6eg4MXtQ8 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2026

Porto defeated Napoli 4-1 at Estadio do Dragao, securing a potentially crucial first win of the league phase.

Second-half goals from Gabri Veiga, Jakub Kiwior and Samu Aghehowa sealed all three points for Porto, after Jan Bednarek's early opener was cancelled out by Scott McTominay late in the first period.

The late collapse from Napoli, conceding three goals in the final 20 minutes and Rafa Marin receiving his marching orders with minutes to play, extends their miserable start to the Champions League.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have now lost three of four league phase fixtures, leaving them 27th in the table, while Porto secure their first win to move up to 26th.

PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Club Brugge: Club Brugge continue superb start

The sheer pace of Carlos Forbs to get himself on the scoresheet ? ? Stream now on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/mTbqngPEsD — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2026

Club Brugge continued their superb start to the Champions League league phase with a 2-1 away win against PSV Eindhoven.

Goals from Nicolo Tresoldi and Kodai Sano left PSV and Club Brugge locked level at 1-1 after the hour mark, before Carlos Forbs raced through on goal to give the visitors the 2-1 lead.

Despite enormous pressure from the home side for the remainder of the match, Club Brugge stood firm, helped hugely by Yann Sommer's seven saves, and claimed the victory.

Another three points lifts Club Brugge to ninth in the table, only outside the top eight on goal difference, while PSV Eindhoven fall to 24th in the standing, only inside the qualifying places on goal difference.

Slavia Prague 1-2 Arsenal: Gunners extend undefeated start

What a finish from Viktor Gyökeres from a tight angle ?? ? Stream now on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/EET5P7aJ2X — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2026

Arsenal extended their undefeated start to the league phase with a 2-1 away victory over Slavia Prague.

Noni Madueke's early goal gave Arsenal the lead before Viktor Gyokeres brilliantly doubled the advantage just before half-time.

Slavia Prague controlled much of the second half as they searched for a way back into the game, and the hosts made it a nervy finish as Wiktor Nowak pulled one back in the 90th minute.

However, the Gunners managed to defend the late pressure and escape with the 2-1 win.

A third victory from four league phase matches lifts Arsenal to third in the standings, while Slavia Prague's search for a first Champions League victory this season continues, with the hosts falling to 34th in the table.