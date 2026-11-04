Fenerbahce 3-2 Liverpool: Reds head coach Andoni Iraola explains "the main reason" for his team's Champions League defeat

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has bemoaned his team's defending in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat to Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the Champions League.

Twice Liverpool led in Turkey, with Trey Nyoni sending the Reds ahead in the 25th minute, before Alexander Isak made it 2-1 in the 69th minute.

However, Fenerbahce managed to level it up at 2-2 in the 73rd minute, before former Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi won it for the hosts six minutes later.

Liverpool have now lost back-to-back matches under Iraola for the first time, having also gone down 1-0 to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, and the club's manager was unhappy with the manner of the defending in the European fixture.

Liverpool have lost back-to-back games under Andoni Iraola for the first time: 1-0 vs. Arsenal ❌ 3-2 vs. Fenerbahçe ❌ https://t.co/vUHFRJF1ob — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2026

Iraola bemoans defensive mistakes in Liverpool defeat

"The main reason that I can find for why we lost this game is we conceded from three set pieces. It's something that we were doing very well in the league, we were doing quite well until today," Iraola told reporters in his post-match press conference.

"We knew it was one of the strengths of Fenerbahce. We concede from a free-kick, a corner and even from the long throw at the end.

"They're goals that have hurt us because we've gone twice in front after having good moments, controlling the game, arriving, we've found the goals but after we've conceded in situations we should definitely defend better.

"It's frustration because it's a difficult place to come here and play. In most parts of the game we were thinking we could win this one but obviously it hasn't happened.

"Especially the first goal and the third goal - the second one is a rebound - but the first one, I don't think we set the wall properly and the last one, Muriqi wins the ball against three defenders, it's definitely something we need to defend better."

Vedat Muriqi sends the Fenerbahçe fans into pandemonium with a stunning header ? ? Stream now on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/YhJxPLOcbl — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 4, 2026

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool will be aiming to avoid what would be a third defeat in a row when they continue their Premier League campaign away to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds then have the small matter of a home Premier League fixture against Manchester United in their first match after the international break on November 22.

Liverpool's next Champions League game will come against Club Brugge on November 25.