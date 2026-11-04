Preview: Philadelphia Union vs Toronto - prediction, team news, lineups

The Philadelphia Union can lock up sixth place in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer with a win on Saturday as they conclude the 2026 regular season against Toronto at Subaru Park.

A 1-0 defeat at FC Cincinnati on Halloween has Philly just a point above the latter in the East heading into Decision Day, while Toronto were eliminated from post-season contention following a 3-1 defeat at Atlanta United.

Match preview

A coaching change dramatically turned the Union’s fortunes around this season, as they became the first MLS side to make the playoffs after earning just seven points through their first 15 regular-season matches.

Since the World Cup break, this team have picked up 39 points in this competition, a big reason why they are in the playoffs for a 10th time.

While Ryan Richter’s time as interim boss has been mostly positive, his team have dropped off a little of late, currently on a four-match winless run in this competition.

Richter could suffer successive defeats at Subaru Park this weekend for the first time since taking charge, with his team failing to win their last two home league games.

A victory on Saturday would guarantee they finish the regular season with 50 points or more for the fifth time in the last six years.

At Subaru Park, the Union have collected at least a point in six straight meetings against Toronto, netting three or more goals on four of those occasions.

© Imago

While they were in playoff contention much longer than usual, it will be another waitful next year for Toronto.

Their defeat last weekend means that they have now missed the playoffs on six consecutive occasions, though a point on Saturday would mark just the second time this decade that they reach 40 points at the end of a regular season.

Robin Fraser’s men could equal their longest losing run away from home this year (three) with a defeat on Saturday, losing three more MLS away matches in 2026 (10) than they did last year.

A win this weekend would give them four on the road this season, surpassing their total from 2025.

Their struggles away from home have been their undoing once again, with TFC conceding three or more goals in seven domestic encounters as the visitors this year.

Toronto are unbeaten in five of their last six regular season meetings with Philly, earning points in their last two visits to Subaru Park.

Philadelphia Union Major League Soccer form:

Toronto Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Due to a knee injury, Geiner Martinez is questionable for the Union on Saturday, as is Japhet Sery Larsen, who could sit out with a concussion, Milan Iloski has a hamstring strain and Alejandro Bedoya is doubtful because of an eye injury.

Danley Jean Jacques is eligible to return from his suspension, while Jovan Lukic and Jesus Bueno might both be rested, seeing as they are just a caution away from being suspended.

As for Toronto, Walker Zimmerman has an ankle strain, Nelson Palacio is doubtful due to a thigh injury, while Kobe Franklin has a sore shoulder and Alonso Coello will be suspended.

Lewis Morgan netted their only goal in the latter stages against the Five Stripes, while captain Jonathan Osorio became the first Reds player to reach 350 regular-season caps, with Richie Laryea getting to 150.

Philadelphia Union possible starting lineup:

Blake; Westfield, Pierre, Harriel, Wagner; Q. Sullivan, Vassilev, Jean Jacques, Bender; Alladoh, Damiani

Toronto possible starting lineup:

Gavran; Laryea, Kuscevic, Gomis, Pereira; Osorio, Cimermancic, Mihailovic, Etienne; Sargent, Corbeanu

We say: Philadelphia Union 2-0 Toronto

The Reds' defensive woes have hurt them all season, and against a Union side that have netted multiple goals in seven MLS home games since August, we believe Philly will overpower the Reds this weekend.

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