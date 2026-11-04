Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta 'ponders big move' for versatile £70m attacker in January window

Arsenal are continue to keep a close eye on Atletico Madrid forward Alex Baena as manager Mikel Arteta considers strengthening his attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old Spain international has enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, attracting interest from several of Europe's leading clubs.

However, Atletico's reluctance to sell and a potential £70m asking price could complicate the Gunners' hopes of securing his signature this winter.

Arsenal keeping tabs on Alex Baena ahead of January transfer window

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The Premier League champions retain a long-standing interest in Baena and Arteta is 'pondering a big move' for him in 2027, as per TEAMtalk.

Arsenal tracked the Spanish attacker during his time at Villarreal and have continued to monitor his progress since his £40m move to Atletico in summer 2025.

Baena has registered five goals and four assists in 14 appearances this season, taking his career total to 92 goal contributions in 253 matches.

His versatility is a major attraction, with the 25-year-old capable of operating on the left, centrally or even as a makeshift number nine.

Arsenal view him as an option to strengthen their attacking depth, particularly after allowing Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard to leave during the summer.

However, Atletico are determined to retain Baena, who is contracted until 2030, and would only consider an exceptional January offer. That has led to the belief that a move would be more realistic next summer, with a fee of at least £70m required to tempt the Spanish club into negotiations.

Bayern Munich are also seriously interested, while top-flight rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have monitored his situation.

Alex Baena's form for club and country makes him a man in demand

© Imago / PGS Photo Agency

Baena's growing reputation is hardly surprising given his performances for both club and country.

His nine goal contributions in 14 appearances already this season demonstrate his increasing influence, while his involvement in Spain's 2026 World Cup triumph over the summer has further enhanced his profile.

For Arsenal, his ability to operate across multiple attacking positions would be particularly valuable. Arteta needs another high-quality option on the left, especially with Eberechi Eze yet to consistently impress when deployed there and recent injuries to alternatives like Christos Tzolis.

Baena would offer creativity, goals and tactical flexibility, making him an attractive addition to an already talented forward line. However, Atletico have little reason to sell midway through the season, meaning Arsenal may need to wait until the summer and prepare a substantial offer.

At £70m, it would be a major investment, but Baena's versatility and proven quality at the highest level make him an intriguing target for Arteta.