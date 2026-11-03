Team News: Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Reuniting exactly 12 months on from Arsenal's 3-0 win in the 2025-26 league phase, the Gunners and Slavia Prague go head-to-head at the Fortuna Arena in Wednesday's Champions League clash.

Both sides played out engrossing 2-2 draws on matchday three, as Mikel Arteta's side fought back against Bayern Munich while the Czech champions held Fenerbahce.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

SLAVIA PRAGUE

Out: Tomas Chory (suspended), Igoh Ogbu (Achilles), Hamidou Kante (unspecified), Elias Pitak (ankle)

Doubtful: Ivan Schranz (illness), Lukas Provod (unspecified), Ange N'Guessan (unspecified), Jakub Markovic (unspecified), Adonija Ouanda (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Domchak; Vlcek, Holes, Zima; Suleiman, Moses, Sadilek, Kubiak; Ayaosi, Sturm; Nowak

ARSENAL

Out: Bukayo Saka (quad)

Doubtful: Eberechi Eze (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapie; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Dowman, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres