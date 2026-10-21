Bayern Munich 2-2 Arsenal: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Declan Rice secures late point for the Gunners

Declan Rice scored a late equaliser as Arsenal drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in Wednesday night's blockbuster fixture in the league stage of the Champions League.

Eberechi Eze, who had replaced the injured Bukayo Saka early on, sent Arsenal ahead in the 25th minute, but Alphonso Davies levelled the scores before a Harry Kane penalty sent Bayern ahead just past the hour mark in Munich.

Arsenal refused to leave Germany with nothing, though, as an 82nd-minute strike from Rice secured a share of the spoils for Mikel Arteta's side.

The result has left Arsenal in seventh spot in the Champions League table on seven points, while Bayern are 14th in the division on five points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

BATTLING UNTIL THE END ✊ https://t.co/TmFH4OvysR — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 21, 2026

This was a meeting between two of the best teams in European football, and both have to be considered as serious contenders for the main prize.

Bayern were missing some important players, but Arsenal had to recover from the setback of losing Saka in the early exchanges, and the England international could now potentially be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

However, Saka's replacement Eze scored a wonderful goal, and another excellent strike from Rice late on secured a share of the spoils for the Gunners.

In truth, a point each was about right, as Bayern had done incredibly well to turn the match around and were on the front foot at the start of the second period.

It is now back-to-back draws for Bayern in the Champions League, but they will not be panicking, with Vincent Kompany's team a match for any side in the competition.

This was a high-quality match between two high-quality teams.

BAYERN MUNICH VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Eberechi Eze goal vs. Bayern Munich (25th min, Bayern Munich 0-1 Arsenal)

VAR has given it, and Eze strikes Arsenal into the lead at the Allianz ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/i1LjrZVnbI — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2026

Arsenal take the lead in the 25th minute of the match, as Eze fires into the back of the net with an excellent finish after being found by Martin Odegaard.

The offside flag initially ruled it out, but the goal was allowed to stand following intervention from VAR, with Eze onside when the ball was played.

Alphonso Davies goal vs. Arsenal (35th min, Bayern Munich 1-1 Arsenal)

Harry Kane with an OUTRAGEOUS assist, and Alphonso Davies equalises ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/6cGXrUloHW — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2026

Bayern level the scores in the 35th minute, and it is another wonderful goal, as Kane's pass releases Davies, who sweeps the ball into the back of the net for 1-1.

Harry Kane goal vs. Arsenal (61st min, Bayern Munich 2-1 Arsenal)

Harry Kane, what a penalty ? He scores in his TENTH consecutive Champions League game to give Bayern the lead ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/4k4jPCQEWF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2026

Arsenal concede a penalty, as Jurrien Timber handles inside the box, and Kane steps forward to make it 2-1 to the German champions with a spot kick into the back of the net.

Declan Rice goal vs. Bayern Munich (82nd min, Bayern Munich 2-2 Arsenal)

A brilliantly worked team-goal finished off by Declan Rice, and Arsenal are level ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/Y25zI80A0z — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2026

Arsenal level the scores at 2-2 in the 82nd minute, as Rice smashes the ball into the bottom corner after smart work from Viktor Gyokeres; that's an excellent goal from the Gunners.

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARRY KANE

© Imago / Kirchner-Media

Rice deserves a mention for Arsenal, as he was terrific, but Kane had two outstanding moments for Bayern during the match.

The Englishman's wonderful pass set up Davies to score Bayern's first, before his excellent penalty sent the Munich giants ahead on the night.

Kane is still influencing matches at the highest level.

BAYERN MUNICH VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Bayern Munich 46%-54% Arsenal

Shots: Bayern Munich 13-14 Arsenal

Shots on target: Bayern Munich 5-5 Arsenal

Corners: Bayern Munich 3-5 Arsenal

Fouls: Bayern Munich 15-6 Arsenal

BEST STATS

Eberechi Eze has scored in back-to-back UEFA Champions League appearances for Arsenal: ⚽️ vs Bayern Munich ⚽️ vs Lille Stepping up on the big stage. ? https://t.co/OdAmd5y74U — WhoScored (@WhoScored) October 21, 2026

?⚪️ Goal, assist, 24 G/A this season and 10 consecutive UCL games scoring for Harry Kane. On fire. ? https://t.co/p6WKKyencb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 21, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Bayern's attention will now switch back to the Bundesliga, with Kompany's team in action away to Freiburg on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have a quick turnaround after this match, with the Gunners welcoming Everton to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.