Arsenal transfer news: Gunners revive interest in World Cup winner to solve huge Mikel Arteta problem

Arsenal are reportedly considering a January move for Atletico Madrid winger Alex Baena as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking options.

The Gunners previously targeted the Spain international before he moved to the Metropolitano, and his impressive form over the past six months has reignited their interest.

Bukayo Saka's latest injury could make the prospect of signing a versatile wide player even more appealing to the Premier League champions.

Arsenal consider January swoop for Alex Baena

© Imago / PGS Photo Agency

Arsenal are targeting a potential January transfer for Baena, according to FootballTransfers, with sources in Spain indicating that the Gunners have revived their interest in the Atletico Madrid star.

The north Londoners previously considered signing the Spaniard in 2024, when he was viewed as a potential alternative to Saka on the right flank, before he joined Atletico from Villarreal.

After winning the World Cup with Spain, the 25-year-old has made an impressive start to the season, registering five goals and three assists across all competitions, including a contribution against Manchester United in the Champions League.

Baena's versatility is another major attraction. Primarily a winger, he can also operate in attacking midfield, central midfield and even as a centre-forward, potentially giving Arteta greater flexibility across his frontline.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta also has extensive knowledge of Atletico after spending 12 years at the LaLiga outfit, which could prove useful if the Gunners decide to pursue a deal.

However, Atletico are unlikely to make negotiations straightforward. Although Baena's estimated transfer value stands at around £40m, Arsenal could face a considerably higher asking price in January, particularly given his importance to Simeone's side.

Bukayo Saka injury has highlighted Arsenal's huge winger problem

© Iconsport / SPI

Saka's injury against Bayern Munich in midweek has underlined why Arsenal could benefit from adding another natural wide attacker.

Arteta admitted that the initial signs were concerning after the England international suffered a quadriceps injury just ten minutes into the 2-2 Champions League draw, with the winger forced off despite having nobody around him when he went down.

Noni Madueke switched to the right after Saka's withdrawal, while Eberechi Eze came off the bench and scored from the left. Both made positive contributions, but Arsenal's options could quickly become stretched if Saka faces an extended spell on the sidelines.

Eze has increasingly been required to operate on the left, while Madueke is the only other available natural winger in the senior squad. Summer signing Christos Tzolis is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, potentially leaving 16-year-old wonderkid Max Dowman as another option for Arteta.

Baena would offer a timely solution, as he is comfortable on either flank and capable of operating centrally, he could provide quality cover without simply being viewed as a temporary replacement for Saka.

A January deal would be difficult and potentially expensive, but Arsenal's latest injury concerns have strengthened the case for another versatile attacker. If Baena maintains his current form, he could be an ideal addition to Arteta's title-winning squad.