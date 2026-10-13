Atletico Madrid 2-0 Man United: Highlights, stats, man of the match as the pressure is piled on under-fire Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick's struggles at Manchester United continued on Tuesday evening, as the 20-time English champions suffered a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the league stage of the Champions League.

Atletico took the lead inside the first minute on home soil, with Pablo Barrios managing to squeeze the ball over the line after excellent work from Alex Baena.

Diego Simeone's side thought that they had doubled their advantage just before the half-time break through Johnny Cardoso, but the midfielder's effort was disallowed due to an earlier handball from Marcos Llorente.

Man United had Leny Yoro sent off for a last-man challenge on Jonathan David in the second period, though, before Ademola Lookman doubled Atletico's lead, and there was ultimately no response from the struggling English team.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

TRES PUNTOS PARA EL ATLÉTICO DE MADRID ? https://t.co/UyeZqBlymc — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) October 13, 2026

There were actually positives to take for Man United from this match, believe it or not.

The start was horrific, but the Red Devils had plenty of chances to score before Yoro was sent off, and it was an incredibly soft red card for the France international.

Lookman's second then took the match away from Man United, and it is now five games without a victory for the 20-time English champions.

Carrick probably knows what is coming next.

Another defeat at Leeds United on Sunday afternoon would pile the pressure on the head coach, and it is difficult to see the Englishman keeping his job given the current situation.

It is now onto Leeds, which could signal the end of Carrick's time at the helm.

ATLETICO MADRID VS. MAN UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Pablo Barrios goal vs. Man United (1st min, Atletico 1-0 Man United)

ATLETICO ARE AHEAD IN JUST 53 SECONDS! ⚡️ A nightmare start for United at the Metropolitano Stadium ? https://t.co/TdOwoXxopn — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) October 13, 2026

Atletico take the lead inside the first minute against Man United, as Barrios' effort squeezes over the line despite the best efforts of Ayden Heaven; Baena deserves so much credit for that goal. Horror start for the Red Devils in the Spanish capital.

74th min: Leny Yoro (Man United) red card

Leny Yoro is SENT OFF for a last man tackle on Jonathan David ?? The correct call? ? https://t.co/vApI2I7AWi — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) October 13, 2026

Man United are reduced to 10 men as Yoro is handed a straight red card for a last-man challenge on Jonathan David, but it looked very harsh.

Initially play continued, but a VAR recommendation led to the decision being made for Yoro to be sent off, and now Man United have an even bigger mountain to climb.

Ademola Lookman goal vs. Man United (79th min, Atletico 2-0 Man United)

Ademola Lookman PUNISHES a 10-man Man United ? https://t.co/GHKYIHGhNC — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) October 13, 2026

Atletico double their lead in the 79th minute, as Lookman converts from close range after Senne Lammens had kept out a strike from David - that should be that.

MAN OF THE MATCH - PABLO BARRIOS

Pablo Barrios celebrated the opener against Man United by holding up six fingers in a touching tribute to Koke’s late mother ❤️ https://t.co/FgW2V1G5zX — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 13, 2026

Barrios opened the scoring inside the first minute, and he continued to cause Man United problems with his high-energy work.

The Spaniard also almost had a glorious assist to his name, but Julian Alvarez's volley from a wonderful pass hit the post; Barrios was the best player on the pitch in this match.

ATLETICO MADRID VS. MAN UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Atletico Madrid 58%-42% Man United

Shots: Atletico Madrid 11-9 Man United

Shots on target: Atletico Madrid 5-4 Man United

Corners: Atletico Madrid 2-5 Man United

Fouls: Atletico Madrid 11-13 Man United

BEST STATS

Tonight is Marcus Rashford's first Champions League appearance for Manchester United since November 2023 against FC Copenhagen.? #UCL https://t.co/tr0ofU4zap — Squawka (@Squawka) October 13, 2026

Manchester United have kept just one clean sheet in their last 15 away games in the Champions League. ? #UCL https://t.co/28KrqzC1ns — Squawka (@Squawka) October 13, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Man United will now switch their attention back to the Premier League, preparing to head to bitter rivals Leeds on Sunday afternoon.

Atletico, meanwhile, will aim to make it five straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their domestic campaign against Espanyol on Saturday afternoon.