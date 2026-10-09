Arsenal games Christos Tzolis could miss as Mikel Arteta provides mixed injury update

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Christos Tzolis faces "a few weeks" on the sidelines with the injury he picked up on international duty.

The summer signing was sent home early from the Greece camp, having sustained a thigh injury inside the first half of their 2-2 Nations League draw with the Netherlands on October 1.

Tzolis missed Greece's 0-0 draw with Germany three days later as a result, and his issue sparked concern over his availability for a busy autumnal period for the Gunners.

Addressing the media before Arsenal vs. Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday, Arteta confirmed that the 24-year-old had sustained a muscular problem and would not be able to contribute for a little while.

"Tzolis has a muscle injury and he's going to be out I think for a few weeks. He's not available yet," Arteta told journalists, as quoted by arsenal.com.

Which Arsenal games could Christos Tzolis miss through injury?

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Tzolis's fitness problem represents the first setback of the 24-year-old's steady Arsenal career so far, which has seen the attacker set up four goals in his first eight appearances for the Gunners in all tournaments.

Tzolis's injury is understood to be a hamstring strain, and given Arteta's "few weeks" admission, it can be assumed that the former Club Brugge man has sustained a Grade 2 problem, as opposed to a Grade 1 issue that could heal in a fortnight.

Instead, Tzolis's Grade 2 injury - a partial tendon or muscle tear - will likely keep him out for between three and six weeks, definitely ruling him out of games against Leeds, Lille (October 13), Nottingham Forest (October 18) and Bayern Munich (October 21).

The winger is also at risk of missing matches against Everton and Fleetwood Town later in October, in addition to Arsenal's opening three November games against Liverpool, Slavia Prague and Hull City before the international break.

Eberechi Eze is expected to start on the left-hand side for Arsenal at home to the Whites this weekend, although Noni Madueke is another alternative to the stricken Tzolis.

© Iconsport / SPP Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

While Tzolis is guaranteed to sit out Saturday's game, Arteta stopped short of ruling out Kai Havertz, Ezri Konsa and Declan Rice, all of whom were also forced to withdraw from international duty.

"Kai had a muscular injury," Arteta added. "I spoke to Jurgen [Klopp] and immediately they sent the player back, as is normal. Ezri has been carrying some issues as well, and we had good communication with the England camp about that."

On Rice, Arteta responded: "We have to manage him because he's had a few issues since he's come back from the World Cup. We know the amount of games he's played in the last three years. It was the sensible thing to do, and hopefully tomorrow he's available."

In brighter news, Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera have both been passed fit for the clash with Daniel Farke's side, but William Saliba (back) remains a long-term absentee.

Arsenal return to action sitting second in the Premier League table, three points below Manchester City following their shock loss to Brighton & Hove Albion before the hiatus.