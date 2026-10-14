Spurs 'ready' to launch £70m move for World Cup winner in January after latest Xavi Simons update

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a major January move for Atletico Madrid attacker Alex Baena as they prepare for an extended spell without Xavi Simons.

Spurs are weighing up an offer worth around £70m for the Spain international, whose impressive start to the season has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs.

With Simons not expected to return until February, Roberto De Zerbi could be forced to strengthen his attacking options when the transfer window reopens.

Spurs to ramp up Alex Baena interest in the January transfer window

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Tottenham are 'ready' to launch an €80m (£70m) move for Baena, according to reports in Spain (via Sport Witness).

The 25-year-old has registered four goals and three assists in ten appearances this season, with his performances reportedly convincing Spurs that he could be worth a significant investment.

Baena joined Atletico from Villarreal for around £36.5m, but initially struggled to establish himself as a regular influence in the Spanish capital.

His fortunes improved following the 2026 World Cup, when Nico Williams' injury created an opportunity for him to feature more prominently for Spain. Baena took advantage and has carried that form into the new campaign.

Manchester City also been linked with the attacker, although Atletico are reportedly reluctant to sell during the January window.

What is the latest on Xavi Simons' injury?

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Simons is reportedly facing a lengthy wait before returning to competitive action after suffering a serious cruciate ligament injury in April during a Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Netherlands international required surgery and subsequently missed the summer World Cup.

A recent social media post featuring a pair of football boots prompted speculation that his comeback could be approaching, but Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen quickly played down those hopes, claiming: "He won't really return until February. That's going to take a while."

That forecast would leave the north Londoners without one of their most creative attacking players during a demanding period of the season.

Baena could therefore provide an appealing alternative for De Zerbi and Spurs, particularly given his ability to contribute goals and assists from attacking midfield areas.

His current form suggests he could make an immediate impact, although replacing Simons' creativity would be no easy task.

If Tottenham are serious about challenging at the other end of the table, investing in another high-quality attacker could prove important, even if convincing Atletico to sell remains the biggest obstacle.