Xavi Simons injury: Crushing new 'return date' revealed despite Tottenham star's Instagram tease

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Xavi Simons is reportedly still some way off a return to competitive football, despite a recent social media post prompting premature hopes of a comeback.

The 23-year-old Netherlands international has been out of action since sustaining a serious cruciate ligament injury in April during a close 1-0 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The injury required surgery and ruled him out of the summer World Cup.

Simons recently fuelled speculation among supporters by sharing an Instagram story showing a pair of blue football boots, hinting that his return might be drawing closer.

But De Telegraaf journalist Valentijn Driessen has played down hopes of an early comeback, speaking on a recent podcast.

Simon injury: Reports of early return played down

© Imago / Sportimage

Speaking on the Kick-Off podcast via Sport Witness, the outspoken Dutch journalist offered a sobering assessment of Simons’ lengthy rehabilitation.'

Driessen rejected the suggestion that the midfielder is close to returning to the Tottenham first team.

“He won’t really return until February, Driessen said. That’s going to take a while.”.

That forecast means Spurs are likely to face the demanding festive schedule without one of their most creative players.

Since joining in 2025, Simons has quickly become a popular figure, making 41 appearances in all competitions and scoring 15 goals.

Simons's Netherlands future remains promising

© Iconsport / SUSA

Despite his frustrating club-level absence, Simons is understood to remain part of the Netherlands’ long-term plans following a recent change in management.

New Oranje head coach Xavi has confirmed that the Tottenham playmaker is in his thinking as he shapes the squad.

"I’ve also been in touch with Frenkie de Jong and Xavi Simons recently," said the ex-Barca midfielder before the last international break. "We need all our players, especially these guys.”

Spurs fans will be hoping Simons’ recovery continues to progress, with a possible return to action in early 2027 as Roberto De Zerbi's men battle for Premier League survival again.