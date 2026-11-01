Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Christos Tzolis drops huge double injury hint with key FPL decisions

Arsenal attacker Christos Tzolis has dropped a huge hint that he will make his comeback from a hamstring injury against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners' £34m summer signing has been out of action since picking up the problem while representing Greece during the September/October international break.

Tzolis has missed Arsenal's last six matches in all tournaments, but Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday that the 24-year-old had returned to training ahead of Sunday's trip to Anfield.

On Saturday evening, it was also reported that Tzolis had travelled to Liverpool with his teammates, although there were no guarantees that he would be involved in the matchday squad.

However, according to The Standard, the former Norwich City has transferred himself back into his Fantasy Premier League team for this weekend, suggesting that he will be involved in some capacity.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Why Christos Tzolis availability is massive for Arteta

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Tzolis's availability could prove pivotal for Arsenal, at a time when Arteta is guaranteed to be without the suspended Max Dowman and Bukayo Saka, out for weeks with a thigh injury.

The Premier League champions were also missing Noni Madueke for Tuesday's shock EFL Cup exit to Fleetwood Town due to an ankle problem, leaving Arteta at risk of being without three wide options at Anfield.

Madueke has also travelled with the team to Merseyside, but Arteta was less confident about the Englishman's availability in his pre-game press conference, as he had not returned to training before the Arsenal boss faced the media.

Tzolis could therefore be pressed into emergency right-wing duties against the Reds, a role that he has played 26 times in his career according to Transfermarkt, including on two occasions for Club Brugge last season.

If Tzolis were to miss out against Liverpool, Arteta would have no choice but to stick Kai Havertz on the right flank, with Eberechi Eze on the left and Viktor Gyokeres leading the line.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Christos Tzolis drops second injury hint in FPL team

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Tzolis supposedly dropped a second FPL-related team news hint ahead of Liverpool vs. Arsenal; as well as transferring himself back in, the winger decided to keep fellow injury doubt Riccardo Calafiori in his side.

The Italian defender sustained a minor injury in last weekend's 2-0 win over Everton and also missed the trip to Fleetwood, but there was never any serious concern over his condition for the clash with Liverpool.

Similarly, Declan Rice is expected to be involved despite being filmed holding his hamstring against Everton, but William Saliba (back) remains out alongside Saka and Dowman.

Arsenal will go top of the Premier League table with at least a point against Liverpool following Manchester City's 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, but they have not beaten the Reds in the top flight at Anfield since 2012.