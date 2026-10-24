Arsenal injury news: Watch key Mikel Arteta star hold hamstring against Everton to join Riccardo Calafiori on treatment table

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was seen in pain and holding his hamstring before he was substituted against Everton on Saturday.

The Gunners earned yet another three points in the Premier League, emerging as 2-0 winners against the Toffees in matchweek eight of the season.

That result moved Mikel Arteta's side level on points with first-placed Manchester City, though the Londoners did not emerge from their Everton clash unscathed.

Defender Riccardo Calafiori picked up a slight issue that saw him head straight down the tunnel after the full-time whistle, while Rice was seen holding his hamstring.

A new video posted to social media showed the Englishman grimacing before he was eventually substituted in the 80th minute.

Declan Rice holding his hamstring… God please ? https://t.co/VKQABSAyy6 — Red Cartel Era (@RedCartelHQ) October 24, 2026

Declan Rice injury latest: How long do hamstring injuries take to heal?

It is important to note that Arteta has not confirmed that Rice has picked up an injury, so it is impossible to know whether the midfielder will miss any games at all at this stage.

If the 27-year-old has picked up an issue, a Grade 1 injury may only require a few days of rest, or at most a few weeks on the sidelines.

A Grade 2 injury would require three to six weeks of recovery, while a Grade 3 problem would see Rice miss a minimum of eight weeks.

No further information has been delivered by the Arsenal head coach, so perhaps Rice was withdrawn against Everton as a precaution.

However, even a short absence may have serious consequences given the Gunners play Fleetwood Town, Liverpool, Slavia Prague, Hull City, Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City before the end of November.

© Iconsport / SPP Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

Why Arsenal and Mikel Arteta deserve credit for Premier League defence

The Gunners knew before the start of the season that they would be missing centre-back William Saliba for months, but they now know they will be without attacker Bukayo Saka for at least six weeks, with the forward absent against Everton.

A possible injury to Rice could be catastrophic, and that would leave the club without arguably their three best players.

The fact the Londoners have so far dealt without Saliba and Saka is commendable, and they deserve immense praise for making such a strong start to the campaign despite their injury woes.