Man City 0-1 Brighton: Highlights, man of the match, stats as superb Seagulls haunt Enzo Maresca’s men on Halloween

Premier League leaders Manchester City have suffered back-to-back top-flight defeats after losing 1-0 to third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls entered this contest seeking revenge after going out on penalties in the EFL Cup fourth round to Enzo Maresca’s side on Wednesday.

Having twice led in that cup tie, Brighton struck first yet again; this time through Yasin Ayari who took full advantage of a lapse in concentration from Matheus Nunes to sweep home from close range.

Man City had chances of their own through Iliman Ndiaye, Elliot Anderson and Nunes, but they struggled to keep the ball under the intensity of Brighton's press, while they continued to look shaky at the back.

As expected, the hosts dominated much of the second half, but Bart Verbruggen was in inspired form for the Seagulls between the sticks, and City’s 24-game top-flight scoring streak at the Etihad has now come to an end following an underwhelming attacking display.

Defeat for Man City, who also lost at Aston Villa last weekend, means that champions Arsenal will have the opportunity to climb above them to the top of the table if they avoid defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Victory for Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton, meanwhile, has seen them consolidate third position in the table, moving to within two points of Man City at the summit and climbing three points ahead of Chelsea in fourth spot.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Oliver Thomas live from the Etihad Stadium

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

After failing to win any of their previous four Premier League games against Brighton (D2 L2), Man City were aware of the threat posed by an equally free-scoring Brighton outfit who also caused multiple problems in the midweek EFL Cup tie.

A game between the Premier League’s top-two scoring teams, seemingly destined for a goal fest, turned out to be a tight affair as Brighton produced a disciplined, resolute display to claim their first-ever away win over Man City at the 19th time of asking (D4 L14).

Hurzeler’s side have admirably responded to recent setbacks, and for a club that has never finished higher than sixth in English football's top division, their performances this season – including statement wins over Arsenal and now Man City – have showcased why they are more than capable of challenging for Champions League qualification.

As for Man City, a surprisingly toothless display was met with frustrated groans from the Etihad faithful, and this rare blemish on their home record – just their second league defeat in 23 home matches– serves as a stark reminder that their defensive vulnerabilities must also be addressed.

The Sky Blues have conceded 12 goals across their last six fixtures in all competitions, shipping at least two goals in three of those games, while they have now gone six games in a row without a clean sheet for the first time since January/February 2025.

Avoiding a third straight league game without a win away against Nottingham Forest next weekend will be high on the agenda for Maresca, before his City side take on Fulham and then rivals Arsenal after the international break at the end of November.

MAN CITY VS. BRIGHTON HIGHLIGHTS

© Imago / Action Plus

Yasin Ayari goal vs. Man City (11th min, Man City 0-1 Brighton)

Diego Gomez’s dangerous delivery from the right flank towards the far post is not dealt with by Matheus Nunes and the ball invertedly pings off Maxim De Cuyper’s shin, perfectly teeing up Yasin Ayari to sweep home from close range.

22th min: Iliman Ndiaye chance for Man City

Ndiaye glances a header agonisingly wide from inside the penalty area after great work from Elliot Anderson to deliver a cross from the right.

48th min: Maxim De Cuyper chance for Brighton

With Josko Gvardiol off the pitch for Man City, Gomez bursts down the right and picks out De Cuyper, who was in acres of space but slams his effort well over the crossbar.

52nd min: Iliman Ndiaye chance for Man City

Ndiaye's shot from a fairly tight angle on the right side of the penalty area is palmed onto the crossbar by Bart Verbruggen at his near post.

62nd min: Matheus Nunes chance for Man City

Substitute Rayan Cherki slips a perfectly-weighted through-ball to Nunes on the right. The Portuguese cuts inside but his shot is saved by Verbruggen’s strong right hand.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BART VERBRUGGEN

© Imago / Action Plus

Every Brighton player deserve credit for contributing to a strong collective display at the Etihad, but Bart Verbruggen’s presence between the sticks made a huge difference for the Seagulls.

The Dutchman made seven saves in total across the 90 minutes and has now kept his sixth clean sheet in nine Premier League games this season, more than any other goalkeeper.

MAN CITY VS. BRIGHTON MATCH STATS

Possession: Man City 61%-39% Brighton

Shots: Man City 19-7 Brighton

Shots on target: Man City 6-3 Brighton

Corners: Man City 8-2 Brighton

Fouls: Man City 9-11 Brighton

BEST STATS

Lewis Dunk was the only player to complete 100% of his passes in the first half against Manchester City (33/33). TEN of those were line-breaking passes, more than any other player on the pitch. ? https://t.co/1iyAjKhEOM — Squawka (@Squawka) October 31, 2026

Brighton are unbeaten in their last FIVE Premier League games against Manchester City: ◉ W 2-1 ◉ D 2-2 ◉ W 2-1 ◉ D 1-1 ◉ W 0-2 Revenge complete. ✅ https://t.co/7TqzXdcrdt — Squawka (@Squawka) October 31, 2026

Manchester City have lost back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since August 2025. ? — Squawka (@Squawka) October 31, 2026

5 - Fabian Hürzeler is unbeaten in all five Premier League meetings with Manchester City (W3 D2), averaging 1.8 xG and 5.2 big chances per game over that time. Unperturbed. https://t.co/Wq3upYcA3q — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 31, 2026

Bart Verbruggen made seven saves against Manchester City, the second-most in a Premier League game this season, preventing 1.74 goals. His heroics helped Brighton become the first side to stop City scoring at home in the league since Spurs' 2-0 win in August 2025. ✋ https://t.co/x8ewXlm4rW — Squawka (@Squawka) October 31, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Man City will now shift their attention to the Champions League as they travel to Germany to face RB Leipzig on matchday four of the League Phase on Wednesday, before travelling to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on November 7.

As for Brighton, they will make the trip to Spain to face Getafe in the Conference League on Thursday, before preparing for a Premier League home clash with Brentford three days later.