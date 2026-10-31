Saturday's Premier League predictions including Chelsea vs. Man Utd, Man City vs. Brighton

Today's Premier League predictions include an enticing lunchtime kickoff between Chelsea and Manchester United, before an EFL Cup rematch between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea vs. Man United Premier League Match Preview ??| "2-1 To Man United!"

Stamford Bridge is the venue for this weekend's pulsating Premier League lunchtime kickoff, which pits under-performing Chelsea against crisis club Manchester United.

Both Xabi Alonso and Michael Carrick are at risk of losing three successive games in all tournaments this weekend, but few expected the latter to even make the trip to the capital this weekend.

We say: Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United

With or without Fernandes in the side, Man Utd are sure to generate opportunities against a depleted Chelsea backline, but Carrick's own defensive problems arguably run deeper.

Therefore, expect the Blues to be the ones to respond to their recent setbacks, as the Red Devils' disastrous run continues in the capital.

> Chelsea vs. Man Utd preview

Bournemouth vs. Leeds Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Bournemouth Flying, Leeds Slipping?"

Eyeing up a sixth successive victory in all competitions, high-flying Bournemouth welcome Leeds United to the Vitality Stadium for a Premier League clash on Saturday.

The Cherries and the Whites played out two 2-2 draws last season, with Sean Longstaff netting a dramatic 97th-minute equaliser for the latter in their most recent encounter on the South Coast in April.

We say: Bournemouth 2-1 Leeds United

An average of five goals have been scored across the last four Premier League battles between Bournemouth and Leeds (20 in total), so an entertaining contest could be in store on the South Coast.

The Cherries (13) and the Whites (14) have made a habit of drawing games in 2026, but we are backing the hosts to build on their positive momentum and edge to a narrow victory.

> Bournemouth vs. Leeds preview

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest Premier League Match Preview ??| "Brentford Are Slight Favourites"

Separated by 12 places in the Premier League table, Brentford welcome 18th-placed Nottingham Forest to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, aiming to inflict further misery on Oliver Glasner's men.

That aspiration, however, is complicated by the capital club's four-match winless run ahead of their gameweek nine encounter with struggling Forest.

We say: Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Brentford's repeated failure to protect winning positions offers encouragement to Forest, particularly after the visitors created enough chances to beat Ipswich last weekend.

However, the Bees have more reliable match-winners and should exploit their opponents' lack of cutting edge to end a four-match winless run.

> Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest preview

Hull vs. Ipswich Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Hull Should Fancy Themselves"

Winless in the Premier League since August, Hull City welcome Ipswich Town to the MKM Stadium on Saturday, aiming to end their undesirable sequence in gameweek nine.

The hosts are the lowest scorers in the division's top half with nine goals, highlighting the Tigers' main issue ahead of 12th-placed Ipswich's visit for the clubs' first-ever top-flight meeting.

We say: Hull City 2-1 Ipswich Town

The Tigers have struggled for attacking fluency, yet remaining unbeaten across four home matches suggests that Jakirovic's men are comfortable in familiar surroundings.

Despite their attacking variety and Flemming's capabilities away from home, Ipswich have been inconsistent on their travels, losing three of four, and Hull may finally end their winless run if Belloumi and McBurnie combine effectively.

> Hull City vs. Ipswich preview

Coventry vs. Sunderland Premier League Match Preview ??‍⬛ | "Massive Chance For Coventry"

In the Premier League's basement battle, Coventry City will welcome Sunderland to Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday.

The Sky Blues come into the match in 19th place with just six points after eight matchweeks, and they are only above the 20th-placed Black Cats by a point.

We say: Coventry City 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland will be delighted to have won last time out against Brentford, and they will head into Saturday's game confident.

Coventry have rarely offered enough threat at home this season, and their inability to consistently create chances could help the Black Cats claim three points.

> Coventry vs. Sunderland preview

Man City vs. Brighton Premier League Match Preview ?⚽| "Is Hurzeler A Sore Loser?"

For the second time in four days, Premier League leaders Manchester City welcome third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls are out for revenge against the Citizens after suffering a penalty-shootout defeat in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday following an entertaining 2-2 draw in 90 minutes.

We say: Manchester City 3-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Expect goals between the Premier League’s top-two scoring teams, as 10 of the last 12 meetings between Man City and Brighton in all competitions have seen both teams score, with at least four goals netted on six of those occasions.

Brighton are more than capable of picking up maximum points and punishing City’s vulnerable backline, but we are backing a Haaland-inspired Sky Blue side to edge a five-goal thriller.

> Man City vs. Brighton preview

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace Premier League Match Preview ⚪? | "If Maddison Isn't Fit..."

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to win their third Premier League game in a row when they face an out-of-sorts Crystal Palace side in North London on Saturday evening.

The Eagles have fond memories of their last visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where they claimed a 3-1 victory in March of last season.

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Crystal Palace

Eleven of Crystal Palace’s last 14 Premier League games have produced over 2.5 goals, and we expect the net to ripple at both ends of the pitch as these two London clubs go in search of a valuable victory.

Although Palace have won three of their last four meetings with Spurs, De Zerbi’s men appear to be on a different upward trajectory to Sage’s struggling Eagles. Armed with home advantage and growing attacking rhythm, the hosts should ultimately find a way to outscore their defensively-frail opponents to keep their winning streak alive.

> Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace preview

Aston Villa vs. Fulham Premier League Match Preview ?⚪ | "Where Would Villa Be Without Emery?"

Aston Villa and Fulham will be looking to secure a third consecutive Premier League win when they lock horns at Villa Park on Saturday evening.

Both sides are also bidding to bounce back from midweek exits from the EFL Cup fourth round, with Villa losing at Bournemouth and the Cottagers suffering defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

We say: Aston Villa 3-0 Fulham

While Villa’s midweek EFL Cup exit with a rotated squad raised a few eyebrows, it should prove to be a mere blip for Emery’s in-form side that has gone from strength to strength in the Premier League in recent weeks.

Given that Arbeloa's transitional Fulham team remains very much a work in progress, the visitors may endure a long afternoon at Villa Park attempting to keep Jackson and co quiet in a comprehensive home victory.

> Aston Villa vs. Fulham preview