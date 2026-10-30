Man United transfer news: Red Devils make contact over 'stunning' move for Barcelona star

Manchester United have reportedly been in touch with Barcelona to register their interest in signing Spain international Fermin Lopez.

The 23-year-old has been in impressive form for Barcelona during the 2026-27 campaign, scoring five goals and registering four assists in 12 appearances.

Fermin signed a new contract with the La Liga champions in January 2026, with his current deal due to run until the end of the 2030-31 campaign.

However, there remains speculation surrounding the midfielder's future, with a move to the Premier League thought to appeal to the Spaniard.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Man United have been in touch with Barcelona to register their interest in Fermin.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Man United 'register interest' in Barcelona attacker Fermin

Moretto, speaking on La Pizarra, said that there has not yet been any negotiations, with Man United simply discussing a potential transfer.

Barcelona's delicate financial situation means that the Catalan outfit are always open to listening to offers for first-team players, although there are exceptions to that rule, such as Lamine Yamal.

Fermin has a record of 37 goals and 32 assists in 148 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, including 10 goals and 10 assists in 33 Champions League matches.

Man United overhauled their midfield during the recent transfer window, with Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba moving to Old Trafford.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Man United could sign high-profile midfielder next summer

However, it has remained an area of concern for the Red Devils this season.

Kobbie Mainoo is set to return from injury against Chelsea on Saturday, which will hand Man United a much-needed boost in that area of the field.

Manuel Ugarte is out with a long-term knee injury, but the Uruguay international could leave next summer, as he is not in the club's long-term plans.

As a result, there is expected to be space in the squad for a new midfielder to arrive.

Man United are also set to overhaul their defence during next summer's transfer window, with a left-back, right-back and at least one centre-back expected to join the club.