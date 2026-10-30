Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Arsenal: Dominik Szoboszlai decision made after injury update

Liverpool could receive a double injury boost for Sunday's Premier League battle with Arsenal at Anfield.

Reds boss Andoni Iraola confirmed in his pre-game press conference that both Victor Munoz and Dominik Szoboszlai have a "chance" of returning from their respective knee and muscle injuries in time for the visit of the champions.

Szoboszlai memorably sunk Arsenal in this fixture last year with a stunning free kick, but given the Hungarian's recent setback soon after his initial recovery, Iraola should err on the side of caution.

The hosting manager can afford to hold Szoboszlai back thanks to the rejuvenation of Florian Wirtz, who has contributed to three goals in his last four games and is expected to act as Liverpool's creative focal point.

The German will be feeding an in-form Alexander Isak - who has six goals from his last six Premier League games - Bradley Barcola, who boasts five involvements from his last four outings, and Cody Gakpo on Merseyside.

Expect Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch to resume their midfield partnership from last weekend's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, while Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk and Milos Kerkez shield Alisson Becker.

Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain sidelined for the Reds.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Barcola, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

> Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Liverpool