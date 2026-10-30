Liverpool 'make contact' over Lamine Camara swoop - but January transfer faces complications

Liverpool have reportedly contacted the representatives of Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

The Senegal international appeared to be on the verge of signing for Chelsea on the final day of the summer transfer window before Monaco pulled out of the proposed deal at the 11th hour.

Looking for a major deal, Monaco were set to sell Camara to Chelsea for £47m, but changed their stance when Folarin Balogun appeared to be close to a transfer to Everton.

While Balogun backed out of the switch to Everton, it was too late in the day for Chelsea to revive the deal for Camara, who ultimately stayed put with Felipe Luis's side.

© Iconsport / Sylvain Thomas/FEP

Liverpool contact Camara's camp

Despite the failed move to Stamford Bridge, Camara continued to be linked with a switch to the Premier League ahead of the summer transfer.

However, rather than Chelsea, it seems that Liverpool are currently the best-placed Premier League club to pull off a deal for the 22-year-old.

According to The Sun, Liverpool have made contact with Camara's representatives as they weigh up a future move.

The report claims they have asked the player's camp to keep them up to date with the midfielder's latest situation at Monaco.

Liverpool's hopes have been boosted by Chelsea's interest in Alex Scott, with the Blues said to be prioritising the Bournemouth star over a renewed pursuit of Camara.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool may have to play waiting game in Camara pursuit

While Liverpool have a path to recruiting Camara, they may find it difficult to prise him away from the Principality in the January transfer window.

There is a belief that the two clubs and Camara would all need to make 'compromises' for a transfer to take place in the winter market.

As a result, Liverpool may have to remain patient until next summer if they want to add Camara to Andoni Iraola's central midfield options.

Camara, who is under contract until 2029, has started all of Monaco's 12 competitive games this season, and keeping him beyond the January window could be crucial to the club's hopes of going far in the Conference League and challenging for Champions League qualification in Ligue 1.