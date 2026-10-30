Preview: Telstar vs FC Utrecht - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams currently experiencing contrasting fortunes meet at BUKO Stadion on Sunday afternoon, as Telstar host FC Utrecht.

The hosts arrive on a three-game losing streak, while the visitors are aiming to extend their unbeaten run to five matches in all competitions.

Match preview

When the final whistle sounded at Stadion de Goffert back in August and Telstar claimed a 2-1 win over NEC, many hoped it would mark the start of a positive run. Instead, it remains the lone bright spot in what has otherwise been a difficult campaign.

Henk Brugge’s side have failed to win any of their subsequent nine league matches (D3, L6) and were also eliminated from the KNVB Beker at home by Eerste Divisie side Almere City, who won 2-0.

Before that, De Witte Leeuwen had scored seven times in three outings and appeared to have solved their attacking woes, but Tuesday’s defeat suggests there is still work to do at both ends of the pitch.

Despite their poor start to the season, Telstar remain just two points from safety. A win this weekend could lift them as high as 14th in the Eredivisie table, depending on results for PEC Zwolle and Sparta Rotterdam against ADO Den Haag and Groningen, respectively.

While the Telstar hierarchy still appears willing to stick with Brugge for now, results must improve soon or Sunday’s hosts may be forced into a second managerial change in just over three months.

© Imago / ANP

The first of those alterations came back in July, when Anthony Correia departed Telstar to take the reins at Utrecht. As the 44-year-old prepares for his homecoming, he is beginning to show why his new employers opted to hire him.

After failing to win and collecting just two points from their opening two matches, Correia has guided his side to four wins in the following seven games (D2, L1). However, their sole defeat during that run - a 5-0 loss to Feyenoord just before the international break - was a humbling experience.

Only three teams have collected more points than Utrecht over the last five gameweeks, underlining the extent of their resurgence.

Another victory this weekend would further strengthen their momentum in a campaign that is gradually turning into a push for European football, with just three points separating them from seventh-placed Heerenveen.

Utrecht took four points from last season’s two league meetings with Telstar, as the sides faced off for the first time since 1978 and De Domstedelingen are now unbeaten in the last seven editions of this fixture.

Sunday’s visitors have scored a league-high seven goals in the final 15 minutes of matches, while no team has conceded more than Telstar’s seven during that period. As a result, the closing stages could present the away side with their best opportunity to put themselves in the driving seat.

Telstar Eredivisie form:

Telstar form (all competitions):

FC Utrecht Eredivisie form:

FC Utrecht form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Pro Shots

Telstar have a clean bill of health for Sunday’s clash, giving Brugge a full squad to choose from as he aims to find a winning formula.

After failing to score in each of the first seven matches, Tyrone Owusu has found the net in his last three league outings, taking his season tally to four, and he is certainly one to watch.

Long-term absentees Miliano Jonathans and Noah Ohio remain sidelined with ACL injuries, and neither is expected to return until next year.

Although not as serious as the aforementioned injuries, Victor Jensen and Kevin Paredes are also out with knee problems, while Alonzo Engwanda continues to nurse a hamstring issue.

Greek goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas has missed his side’s last three games, and with a Sunday return looking unlikely, Sergio Padt is set to start between the posts.

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman Jr; Caschili, Valk, Soualhia, Peersman; Shenkman, Rossen; Martha, Owusu, Brouwer; Thorisson

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Padt; Zagre, Panagiotou, Didden, Vesterlund; Agougil, Van Overeem; Cathline, De Wit, Alarcon; Van Duijn

We say: Telstar 1-2 FC Utrecht

Given his ties to Telstar, Sunday’s game presents both a tactical and psychological challenge for Correia, who has begun to turn the tide at Utrecht.

We anticipate an end-to-end contest with opportunities for both sides, but expect Utrecht to come out on top.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.