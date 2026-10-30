Premier League Gameweek 9
Bournemouth
Oct 31, 2026 3.00pm
2
0
HT : 1 0
FT Vitality Stadium
Leeds
  • Evanilson 31' goal
  • Ryan Christie 45'+2' yellowcard
  • Tyler Adams 74' yellowcard
  • Amine Adli 90'+4' goal
  • yellowcard Nico Elvedi 35'
  • yellowcard Daniel Farke 36'
  • yellowcard Ethan Ampadu 62'

Team News: Bournemouth vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Bournemouth vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Bournemouth welcome Leeds United to the Vitality Stadium for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The Cherries secured a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday, while the Whites were held to a goalless stalemate by Sunderland in the top flight last weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH vs. LEEDS UNITED

 

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Alex Toth (thigh), Julian Araujo (thigh), Alex Scott (thigh)

Doubtful: Veljko Milosavljevic (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Cook; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

LEEDS

Out: Mateo Joseph (knee), Joe Rodon (hamstring)

Doubtful: Anton Stach (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Wilson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

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