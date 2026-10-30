Team News: Bournemouth vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Bournemouth welcome Leeds United to the Vitality Stadium for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The Cherries secured a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday, while the Whites were held to a goalless stalemate by Sunderland in the top flight last weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Alex Toth (thigh), Julian Araujo (thigh), Alex Scott (thigh)

Doubtful: Veljko Milosavljevic (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Cook; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

LEEDS

Out: Mateo Joseph (knee), Joe Rodon (hamstring)

Doubtful: Anton Stach (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Wilson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin