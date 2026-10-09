Preview: Telstar vs ADO Den Haag - prediction, team news, lineups

Seeking to end their winless start to the 2026-27 Eredivisie season, ADO Den Haag travel to BUKO Stadion to face Telstar on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts, meanwhile, are searching for their first victory since the opening round of matches to get back on track.

Match preview

Telstar raced into a two-goal lead within the first 24 minutes of their curtain-raiser against NEC Nijmegen back in August and looked set to continue the momentum from last season, which ended with three wins and a draw from their final four matches.

Henk Brugge’s side went on to win their opener 2-1 but have since endured a rough patch, collecting just two points from their next six outings, most recently losing 1-0 to league leaders AZ Alkmaar before the break.

More worryingly for De Witte Leeuwen, they have failed to score in four of those six matches - including the last three - leaving them with the division’s weakest attack: just five goals scored ahead of the clash with ADO.

A home game against newly promoted opponents provides a big opportunity for a confidence-boosting win, and Telstar’s recent record in this fixture offers optimism with no defeats (W4, D3) in the last seven meetings since September 2023.

One of seven teams yet to record a home league win this season, Telstar will need to get going in front of their fans sooner rather than later as a tough home assignment against Feyenoord looms after this weekend.

© Imago / ProShots

After cruising to the Eerste Divisie title to secure a return to the top flight, ADO Den Haag have found the step up challenging, collecting just two points so far - the latest coming from a 1-1 draw with fellow newcomers Cambuur.

Having already faced AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord, and FC Twente, Robin Peter’s side have endured a tough run of fixtures. However, ADO cannot afford to feel sorry for themselves as they look to kickstart their season and return to winning ways.

Alongside Willem II, De Ooievaars are one of two teams yet to win an Eredivisie game so far and are unsurprisingly in the bottom three, off the foot of the table only on goal difference but just three points adrift of safety, meaning a victory over Telstar could lift them out of the drop zone.

Den Haag lost 10 of their 17 matches en route to relegation in the 2020-21 campaign, and having already lost three of four away games this term, their travel woes will need to be addressed to avoid another drop to the second tier.

Both of Sunday’s opponents have struggled to start games strongly: Telstar have conceded the opening goal in five of their last six matches, while Den Haag have done so in six of their last seven. Striking first could prove crucial for the visitors.

Telstar Eredivisie form:

ADO Den Haag Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Iconsport / ANP

Iceland international Nokkvi Thorisson missed Telstar’s narrow defeat to AZ but is expected to return to the XI on Sunday.

Jelani Seedorf is likely to drop to the bench after failing to make the most of a rare start at the AFAS Stadion last time out.

Cameron Peupion remains sidelined with a knee injury that has kept him out since early August, while Luka Reischl is unavailable due to a groin problem.

Jalen Hawkins (hamstring) and Nigel Thomas (shoulder) were both forced off injured against Cambuur and are not expected to be fit for this weekend.

Alejandro Pozo and Mylian Jimenez complete Den Haag’s list of absentees, although the former is nearing a return to action.

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman Jr; Valk, Soualhia, Peersman; Alders, Rossen, Owusu, Hardeveld; Mendes, Brouwer; Thorisson

ADO Den Haag possible starting lineup:

Nikiema; Hokke, Jensen-Abbew, Mulder, Raterink; Bal, Sin, Kilo, Van Mieghem; Barany, Rottier

We say: Telstar 1-0 ADO Den Haag

Telstar and ADO Den Haag both rank in the bottom four for several attacking metrics, suggesting a low-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

However, we narrowly back the home side to get the job done and plunge their visitors into further misery.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.