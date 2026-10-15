Preview: Telstar vs. Feyenoord - prediction, team news, lineups

Aware that they could be knocked off the top of the Eredivisie table after matchday nine, unbeaten Feyenoord travel to Telstar on Saturday looking to preserve their undefeated record.

De Witte Leeuwen are winless in all four home matches in North Holland this season and have not secured maximum points since the opening weekend, but they will hope to exploit any continental hangover the league leaders experience after Wednesday's thrilling 3-2 victory over Como.

Match preview

Telstar narrowly avoided the relegation playoff spot last season, and their start to this campaign suggests that the White Lions will again be fighting for survival.

While Henk Brugge's side stunned then-Champions League aspirants NEC on the opening day of the 2026-27 season, the North Holland outfit have failed to build on that 2-1 triumph in Nijmegen, losing four of their next seven matches to sit 15th after eight rounds.

That will be the overarching narrative for anyone whose glass is half-empty, but an optimist will highlight the subtle upturn in their home results as an encouraging sign.

Having suffered 3-1 and 4-0 defeats against Sparta Rotterdam and Ajax respectively in August, Telstar have recorded a pair of 2-2 draws in their subsequent matches at BUKO Stadion.

However, the naysayers will point to the calibre of their opponents in those games — promoted Cambuur and ADO Den Haag — as the sole reason for that perceived progress, which could prove a false dawn when they face league-leading Feyenoord.

© Iconsport / ANP

Indeed, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men will back themselves to extend their winning sequence against a side that have struggled at home under Brugge, despite Telstar ending the 2025-26 season under Anthony Correia with four victories from their final five matches in North Holland.

The Stadium Club, for their part, have seemingly raised their level since suffering a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona before the international break, winning four consecutive matches.

Of those four victories, the last two against AZ Alkmaar and Como were perhaps the most noteworthy: the Rotterdam outfit ended AZ's 13-match unbeaten top-flight run before overcoming Cesc Fabregas's tactically sophisticated Lariani 3-2 in Europe to move on from September's humiliation at Camp Nou.

Knowing that they could be leapfrogged by PSV Eindhoven or AZ, both of whom are one point behind, Van Bronckhorst's men will seek a fifth straight victory across all competitions and a fifth consecutive top-flight success to remain at the division's summit after matchday nine.

Given their four-match winning streak away from home under their returning manager, a sequence that stretches to six victories since May, the travelling supporters will back their team to secure maximum points at the home of their fourth-bottom hosts.

Telstar Eredivisie form:

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Telstar have no reported injury concerns heading into this weekend's clash, at least giving Brugge a fully fit squad from which to select.

Despite the disappointment of failing to beat 10-man ADO Den Haag last time out, Tyrone Owusu netted a brace to register his first goals of the season for the White Lions; he will now aim to find the target in consecutive matches for the strugglers.

Owusu has joined goalkeeper Ronald Koeman Jr as one of only two Telstar players to score more than once this season, while he is the only outfield player to have done so.

Feyenoord have no such attacking concerns, with the Rotterdam outfit's 27 goals making them the division's highest scorers.

Gjivai Zechiel, Anis Hadj Moussa and Nacho Ferri have scored five league goals apiece, while Luciano Valente has netted four, meaning De Stadionclub have quickly moved on from Ayase Ueda's departure in late August.

Even more positively, the Rotterdam club's previously lengthy injury list appears to be easing, with Bart Nieuwkoop (knee), Reiss Nelson (muscle), Gijs Smal (ankle), Jakub Moder (knee), Shaqueel van Persie, Thomas Beelen (broken leg) and Jordan Bos (knee) their confirmed absentees for the trip to IJmuiden.

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman Jr; Alders, Valk, Soualhia, Peersman; Shenkman, Rossen; Mendes, Owusu, Brouwer; Seedorf

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Ernst; Read, St Juste, Marmol, Lopez; Zechiel, Vanhoutte, Targhalline; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente

We say: Telstar 1-3 Feyenoord

Telstar have avoided defeat in their last two home matches, but those draws against fellow strugglers provide limited encouragement before facing the Eredivisie's highest scorers.

Feyenoord have multiple reliable match-winners and should expose their hosts' defensive deficiencies on their way to a comfortable victory.

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