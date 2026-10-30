Chelsea team news: Xabi Alonso doubles-down on Estevao Willian stance ahead of Man United fixture

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has doubled-down on his insistence that Estevao Willian will be an "important" player for him at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazil star had been expected to earn a rare start under the Spaniard in Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth round tie at Liverpool.

Not only was Estevao left out of the first XI, he was not introduced from the substitutes' bench, something Alonso put down to injuries and the state of the game.

Alonso has acknowledged that the 19-year-old is currently 'not the happiest of players' amid his struggle for minutes.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Manchester United, Alonso again gave the impression that the starlet would have to remain patient.

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Alonso claims Chelsea star Estevao will "have his minutes"

When first quizzed on the winger, Alonso said: "Yeah, sure, he will play. The season is long and there will be moments for everyone.

"It's a process for the team, for Este, for myself, but I'm sure that in the season he will have his games, his minutes. And we are still early in the season, but he will be there."

Asked about Estevao's attitude to his lack of minutes, the Spaniard added: "It's not about attitude. It's been about the context of games, it's been about the start of the season, and he's a great guy.

"He really wants his adaptation after the first year of injury, but we are still in October and he will be important."

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Is Alonso being harsh on Estevao?

When Chelsea under-performed during the first half of the EFL Cup tie against Leeds United on September 9, Estevao was withdrawn at the break.

Alonso claimed that he was at fault for some of his players under-performing against a well-drilled team, but Estevao has since been given just 31 minutes of football across four matches.

That is despite Joao Pedro missing three matches through injury and Cole Palmer serving a suspension versus Liverpool earlier this week.

While supporters cannot necessarily have issues with Alonso for following his own philosophy and looking to pick what he deems to be his best team, he has only given Estevao more than 45 minutes in a match on one occasion, which came against Luton Town in August.

The spotlight will continue to shine on Alonso with regards to this subject until Estevao gets a run in the team.