Premier League Gameweek 9
Chelsea
Oct 31, 2026 12.30pm
2
0
HT : 0 0
FT Stamford Bridge
Man Utd
  • Morgan Rogers 50' goal
  • Cole Palmer 64' goal
  • Mike Penders 90'+3' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Lisandro Martínez 59'
  • redcard Lisandro Martínez 63'
  • yellowcard Harry Maguire 65'
  • yellowcard Kobbie Mainoo 70'
  • yellowcard Bryan Mbeumo 81'
  • yellowcard Joshua Zirkzee 86'

Chelsea vs. Man United: Bruno Fernandes record against the Blues ahead of Premier League showdown

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Bruno Fernandes record vs. Chelsea
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Bruno Fernandes is expected to return to the Manchester United starting XI for Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Portugal international was an unused substitute against Bournemouth in the league last time out following criticism of Man United head coach Michael Carrick's tactics.

However, the situation has now been resolved, with Fernandes set to be back in the starting team at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Here, Sports Mole looks at how the 32-year-old has performed against the London club during his professional career.

Bruno Fernandes record vs. Chelsea

Played: 14

Won: 5

Drawn: 6

Lost: 3

Goals: 5

Assists: 2

Fernandes has faced Chelsea on 14 occasions during his professional career, boasting a record of five wins wins, six draws and three defeats against them, scoring five goals and registering two assists in the process.

Thirteen of Fernandes' matches against Chelsea have come in the Premier League, winning five, drawing six and losing two of those encounters, scoring four goals and registering two assists.

Fernandes also faced Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup back in July 2020, finding the back of the net in what proved to be a 3-1 defeat for the Red Devils.

The attacker helped Man United complete a Premier League double over Chelsea last season, scoring in the 2-1 success at Old Trafford, before providing an assist for Matheus Cunha to score in a 1-0 victory for the 20-time English champions at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandes has also previously scored against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, netting in a 4-3 defeat for the Red Devils back in April 2024.

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