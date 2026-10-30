Preview: Falkirk vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

Falkirk will welcome Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic to the Falkirk Stadium on Sunday for a matchday 12 clash.

The hosts are sixth in the standings with 15 points from 11 games, while the visitors are top of the table with 28 points from 11 league fixtures.

Match preview

Falkirk arrive into matchday 12 off the back of a superb three-game winning streak, with victories over Hibernian (2-1), Kilmarnock (3-0) and Aberdeen (1-0).

Those results mark a considerable improvement upon the Bairns' slow start to the term, which saw John McGlynn's side pick up just six points from their first eight matches, after three draws and one win.

The biggest factor in Falkirk's upturn in results has been their attacking output, with six goals scored in their last three matches compared to seven goals in those first eight fixtures.

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Alongside a defensive record bettered only by Celtic and Rangers, having conceded only 12 goals and keeping back-to-back clean sheets, Falkirk will be full of confidence coming into this encounter.

Celtic, however, are the Scottish Premiership leaders and despite recent inconsistencies will remain the favourites to pick up all three points at the Falkirk Stadium.

© Iconsport / PA Images

The Bhoys have won just three of their last nine games across all competitions, alongside one draw and five defeats, but Celtic have managed to maintain their momentum in the league during that run.

Martin O'Neill's side have been eliminated from the Scottish League Cup and lost all of their first three Europa League fixtures during that run, but three wins, one draw and one loss in the league has been enough to retain first place in the division.

Celtic's biggest strength has undoubtedly been their remarkable scoring ability, with 27 goals scored in just 11 league matches, while they have conceded a league-low eight times.

However, the Bhoys have now conceded in each of their last three Scottish Premiership matches, including two in the 2-2 draw with Dundee United last time out.

Celtic have also been at their best when playing away from home, winning all of their five away fixtures in the league, while Falkirk are ninth in the home table with two wins and three defeats.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

Celtic form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Falkirk will be unable to call upon Aodhan Doherty, Joseph Gardner, Ethan Laidlaw, Keelan Adams and Aidan Nesbitt due to injury issues, while Leon McCann is also a doubt.

Ben Krauhaus scored the winner for Falkirk in midweek, and the midfielder could be rewarded with a starting position in midfield as a result, potentially alongside Brad Spencer at the base of midfield.

Meanwhile, Celtic are without the availability of Alistair Johnston and Yang Hyun-Jun due to ongoing injury problems.

Camilo Duran has scored in four consecutive league fixtures, and the forward should line up alongside Benjamin Nygren, Callum Osmand and Kasper Hogh on Sunday.

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Strain, Neilson, Henderson, Tanser; Krauhaus, Spencer; Ross, Barbrook, Eames; Murrell

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Donovan, Murray, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Baur; Duran, Nygren, Osmand; Hogh

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We say: Falkirk 1-2 Celtic

Celtic remain the Scottish Premiership's most formidable force, and although Falkirk arrive in fantastic form, the Bhoys should have enough to get over the line with all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.