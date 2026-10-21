Preview: Falkirk vs Kilmarnock - prediction, team news, lineups

Falkirk welcome Kilmarnock to Falkirk Stadium on Saturday afternoon for round 10 of the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership campaign.

In their previous outing, the Bairns claimed an impressive 2-1 win against Hibernian at Easter Road, while Killie came from behind to post a 3-2 home victory over Motherwell.

Match preview

Having enjoyed an impressive return to the Scottish Premiership last season following a 15-year hiatus, finishing inside the division’s Championship Group and placing sixth in the table at the end of May, Falkirk will have been disappointed with how they started their latest top-flight campaign.

Losing to St. Mirren, Celtic and Rangers in three of their opening four fixtures, the Bairns found themselves second-bottom of the Scottish Premiership table at the beginning of September and having failed to progress from the group stage as one of the three best second-placed sides, John McGlynn’s men were also eliminated from the Scottish League Cup at the first hurdle.

However, having taken eight points from their following five matches, including wins against both Hearts and Hibernian, Falkirk have somewhat recovered from their slump in recent weeks and could possibly find themselves inside the Championship Group once again if they were to win and results went in their favour this weekend.

Posting victory in each of their previous three matches against Kilmarnock, including a resounding 5-1 triumph when the sides met at the Falkirk Stadium in February, the hosts will be confident that they can do just that too and continue their improved form into a set of harder fixtures.

© Imago / Action Plus

After finishing the regular 2025-26 Scottish Premiership season in the relegation playoff place, Kilmarnock will be relieved that they were able to secure top flight survival with five wins from their six Relegation Group games and will be hoping for a much smoother campaign this time around.

Much like their opposition, Killie endured a slow start to their league season as they were defeated in each of their first four fixtures and conceded a combined 14 goals in the process, but having lost just one of their five since, Saturday’s visitors find themselves only narrowly trailing the pack above.

Although they were unable to book their place in the semi-finals, Kilmarnock also posted a respectable Scottish League Cup campaign, as Neil McCann’s men topped their group and came from behind to beat Ayr before they were agonisingly knocked out on penalties by Aberdeen in the final eight.

Failing to triumph against the Bairns in any of their previous four visits to the Falkirk Stadium, dating back to a 1-0 victory during the 2009-10 Scottish Premiership campaign, Kilmarnock will certainly have to be on top form if they are to maintain their promising streak this weekend though.

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Falkirk will be without forward duo Ethan Laidlaw and Joe Gardner for Saturday’s clash as the pair recover from ankle and thigh issues respectively, while Aodhan Doherty is likely to miss out with a foot injury too.

Although he was withdrawn with an injury scare last Saturday, 25-year-old winger Ethan Ross is expected to be available this weekend, however both Keelan Adams and Aidan Nesbitt are yet to make appearances this season and will remain sidelined against Kilmarnock.

Netting four goals for the Bairns so far this season, including a brace against Hibernian last weekend, American forward Jacob Murrell has been the hosts' biggest threat going forward and is likely to lead the line once again at the Falkirk Stadium.

Polish goalkeeper Maksymilian Stryjek is McCann’s only confirmed absentee as the 30-year-old continues his recovery from a severe knee injury, leaving Calum Ferrie to deputise between the sticks in his place.

After missing a month with a foot problem, 26-year-old defender Robbie Deas has been welcomed back to the Killie matchday squad in recent weeks, though he is still yet to feature, while striker Djenairo Daniels has also returned from suspension since the international break.

Much like Murrell, 29-year-old forward Greg Kiltie grabbed a pair of goals for Kilmarnock in their previous outing and will now be looking to build a fruitful forward partnership alongside Tyreece John-Jules, who was also on the scoresheet last weekend for the first time this season.

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Strain, Neilson, Henderson, Tanser; Spencer, Barbrook; Ross, Krauhaus, Eames; Murrell

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Ferrie; Kamara, McCarthy, Stanger, Schjonning-Larsen; Rice, Lowery; Ring, John-Jules, Kiltie; Hugill

We say: Falkirk 2-1 Kilmarnock

Following a much improved period, Kilmarnock will be convinced that this weekend’s clash poses them with a great opportunity to claim victory at the Falkirk Stadium for the first time in 16 years.

However, with Falkirk elevating their game too, losing just one of their previous five matches, we find it difficult to see Killie ending that streak on Saturday afternoon and are backing the hosts to edge towards the league’s Championship Group by picking up all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.