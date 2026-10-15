Preview: Hibernian vs Falkirk - prediction, team news, lineups

Hibernian and Falkirk, separated by just one place and one point in the Scottish Premiership, clash at Easter Road Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are 10th in the table with seven points, one point above 11th-placed Falkirk with six points.

Match preview

Hibernian have endured a miserable opening to the 2026-27 season, enduring an ongoing five-game winless streak in the league that also saw manager and club legend David Gray dismissed midway through.

Hibs actually had a mostly positive initial start to the campaign, winning four, drawing two and losing two of their first eight matches across all competitions.

However, Hibernian subsequently endured elimination from the Conference League qualifiers against Gent - losing 3-2 at home in the second leg - and lost three of their next four league fixtures.

All three of those defeats came in consecutive matches, and with the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock on September 19 marking Hibernian's sixth straight home league defeat and leaving them ninth in the standings, the club made the decision to dismiss Gray from his role.

Interim boss John Potter oversaw a brief improvement with a 1-1 draw against Aberdeen in the final game before the international break, ending their losing run at home, before Marink Reedijk was appointed during the break.

Reedijk was unable to secure a result in his opening match at the helm, with Hibernian suffering a 1-0 defeat to Dundee United, leaving Hibernian winless in their last five Scottish Premiership outings and placed 10th in the table with seven points.

Desperate to finally end their search for a triumph, Hibernian will welcome fellow strugglers Falkirk to Easter Road on Saturday afternoon.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The Bairns are even worse off than their hosts, with Falkirk accumulating just six points from their first eight league fixtures - three points fewer than their nine point tally after eight matches last term.

Falkirk have won just one of their opening eight league matches, alongside three draws and four defeats, although they have lost just one of their last four outings heading into this game.

John McGlynn's side have won one, drawn two and lost one of their last four, although they have been agonisingly close to recording three wins and one draw during that run - conceding stoppage-time equalisers against both Dundee United and St Johnstone and a stoppage-time winner to Dundee.

McGlynn will be looking for his side to avoid conceding another late goal on Saturday, with Falkirk hoping to put the game out of sight and record their first away win of the Scottish Premiership campaign.

Falkirk will, however, have to overcome their miserable recent record at Easter Road, failing to win any of their last six visits to Hibernian's home ground, including back-to-back losses in their last two trips.

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

Hibernian form (all competitions):

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

Falkirk form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Hibernian are without several players due to injury issues, including Adam Mayor, Jamie McGrath, Jordan Obita, Kanayochukwu Megwa and Rocky Bushiri.

Hibs will also be without Jacob Devaney for this match after the Manchester United loanee was dismissed just seven minutes after entering play in the defeat to Dundee United.

Reedijk could make several changes in search of his first win as manager on Saturday, meaning the likes of Nicky Cadden, Nathan Lowe and Martin Boyle could all start.

Falkirk are also contending with several injury absences, including Aidan Nesbitt, Aodhan Doherty, Ethan Laidlaw and Joe Gardner, while Keelan Adams is a doubt.

Despite suffering a late defeat to Dundee last time out, an encouraging display may lead McGlynn to name a similar side on Saturday, including goalscorer Jacob Murrell leading the line.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Salinger; Passlack, Kerr, Ivezic, Cadden; Chaiwa, Mulligan; Elding, Wright, Boyle; Lowe

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Strain, Neilson, Henderson, McCann; Spencer, Barbrook; Ross, Krauhaus, Eames; Murrell

We say: Hibernian 2-1 Falkirk

Falkirk may have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, but the Bairns have a disastrous away record at Easter Road, leading us to anticipate Hibernian securing the win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.