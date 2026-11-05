Preview: Aberdeen vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups

Aberdeen and Hibernian will meet at Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday evening for a matchday 13 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are 10th in the standings with 11 points from 11 games, while the visitors are bottom of the table with eight points from 11 fixtures.

Match preview

Aberdeen have endured a lacklustre start to the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership campaign, with Stephen Robinson's side sitting 10th in the standings after 11 league games.

The Dons have recorded only three wins and two draws during that time, alongside six defeats, leaving them narrowly just two points above the drop zone and three points above their bottom-placed visitors.

Aberdeen do have a game in hand on the three teams above them, meaning they will have the opportunity to climb up the standings if they secure a victory, while a win on Saturday could also be crucial to avoid slipping into the drop zone.

The Dons will, however, head into the matchday 13 clash short on confidence after suffering three straight defeats, with Scottish Premiership losses to Dundee United (3-2) and Falkirk (1-0) and a heartbreaking late 1-0 loss to Rangers in the Scottish League Cup semi-final last time out.

With their full focus now on improving their league form, the under-pressure Robinson will be desperate for his side to snap their three-game losing streak and claim all three points when they welcome Hibernian to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen have been at their best when playing at their home ground in the league this season, claiming seven of their 11 points from home fixtures, after two wins, one draw and three defeats.

© Iconsport / Ian Jacobs

Hibernian, however, have been at their strongest when playing on the road, accumulating seven of their eight points from away matches in the Scottish Premiership.

Hibs have won two, drawn one and lost two of their five away league fixtures, with their disastrous home form the main reason behind their current standing at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.

Hibernian remain the only team in the division yet to win a home match in the league this season, with one draw and five defeats from six games played at Easter Road Stadium.

That miserable home form played a large part in David Gray's dismissal in mid-September, with the club legend dismissed after losing 1-0 to Kilmarnock, which marked their sixth consecutive home league defeat.

New boss Marink Reedijk failed to make an immediate impact upon his appointment in early October, losing four and drawing one of his four league fixtures at the helm, but the new boss did finally taste victory for the first time as Hibernian manager at the weekend.

Hibernian came from behind to defeat city rivals Hearts 2-1 in the Scottish League Cup semi-final, booking their place in the final against Rangers and earning plenty of favour for struggling boss Reedijk.

The manner of the victory will be particularly pleasing, with Hibernian creating 2.89 expected goals (xG) to Hearts' 1.01xG, and Hibs, who are the Scottish Premiership's lowest goalscorers with 11 goals, will be hoping to demonstrate that attacking ability once again on Saturday.

Hibernian had the better of this fixture throughout the 2025-26 season, winning two, losing one and drawing one of their three clashes with Aberdeen, including winning 2-1 at Pittodrie in October 2025.

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

D

L

W

L

L

L

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

Hibernian form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Aberdeen do not have any injury concerns or absences heading into Saturday's encounter, leaving Robinson with a fully available squad to choose from.

Robinson is expected to make several changes from the team that lost to Rangers in the Scottish League Cup semi-final, with the likes of Chris Cadden, Stuart Armstrong and Lewis Smith, among others, potentially in line to start.

Meanwhile, Hibernian are unable to call upon the services of Callum Wright, Nathan lowe, Jordan Obita, Kanayochukwu Megwa and Rocky Bushiri due to ongoing injury issues.

Owen Elding, Jamie McGrath and Martin Boyle all played key parts in their superb 2-1 semi-final win against Hearts last time out, and the trio should all continue their relationship in attack on Saturday evening.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Muller; Cadden, Happe, Molloy, Guinness-Walker; Lyons, Afeez; Smith, Nisbet, Armstrong, Mouloua

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Passlack, Kerr, Ivezic, Mayor; Newell, Chaiwa; McGrath, Mulligan, Boyle; Elding

We say: Aberdeen 1-2 Hibernian

Hibernian's confidence will be hugely raised after their much-needed win at the weekend, and with Aberdeen's morale dampened by a third straight defeat, we are backing the boosted visitors to secure the win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.