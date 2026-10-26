Preview: Aberdeen vs Falkirk - prediction, team news, lineups

Aberdeen will welcome Falkirk to Pittodrie Stadium on Wednesday night for a matchday 11 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are ninth in the standings with 11 points, one point and two spots behind the seventh-placed visitors.

Match preview

Aberdeen have experienced a mixed start to the 2026-27 season, sitting ninth in the Scottish Premiership with 11 points from 10 matches while also securing their spot in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.

The Dons, who have defeated Dundee and Kilmarnock en route to their semi-final clash against Rangers, have had a tougher time in the league, recording three wins, two draws and five defeats.

Aberdeen have been at their best when playing at home, winning two, drawing one and losing two of five league games at Pittodrie, while also winning three of three Scottish League Cup fixtures at their home ground.

In the league, Aberdeen's defensive record at Pittodrie has been impressive, conceding only four goals in five home matches, although only five goals scored in that time will be a concern.

After scoring three of those five goals in their last home match against St Mirren - a 3-1 win - Aberdeen will be eager to build on that result and bounce back from the weekend's narrow away defeat to Dundee United.

© Imago / Focus Images

Falkirk, however, head into Wednesday's encounter full of confidence following back-to-back Scottish Premiership victories, which have lifted them to seventh in the table.

The Bairns endured a miserable start to the season, suffering a shock elimination from the Scottish League Cup group stage and failing to win any of their opening five league games, with three defeats and two draws.

However, John McGlynn's side have now won three, drawn one and lost only one of their last five, while they are also unbeaten on the road in three consecutive matches, including a victory against Hibernian in their last away game.

McGlynn will be eager for his side to continue building on those results with another win on Wednesday, which could take Falkirk into the top half of the table depending on results elsewhere.

Falkirk have had the upper hand in recent editions of this matchup, including two wins and one draw in their last three encounters.

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

Team News

© Imago

Stephen Robinson will be unable to call upon Kristers Tobers due to a knee injury, while the remainder of the squad should be available for selection.

Kevin Nisbet is Aberdeen's top scorer this term with 13 goals across all competitions, and the striker will look to make the difference again on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Falkirk are contending with injuries to Aidan Nesbitt, Aodhan Doherty, Ethan Laidlaw, Joe Gardner and Keelan Adams.

Following back-to-back league wins, including a 3-0 triumph at the weekend, McGlynn is likely to name a largely unchanged starting 11 for Wednesday's clash with the Dons.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Muller; Cadden, Milne, Ronan, Molloy, Guinness-Walker; Lyons, Afeez, Armstrong; Nisbet, Mouloua

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Strain, Neilson, Henderson, McCann; Spencer, Melniks; Ross, Barbrook, Eames; Murrell

We say: Aberdeen 1-2 Falkirk

Falkirk will be full of confidence after back-to-back victories, and as they have also won two of the last three clashes with Aberdeen, we are predicting the visitors to win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.