Preview: Dundee United vs Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups

Dundee United will welcome Aberdeen to Tannadice Park on Saturday for a matchday 10 meeting in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are sixth in the table with 12 points, narrowly one point and one place above the visitors.

Match preview

Dundee United initially endured a miserable start to the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership season, winning just one of their opening six league fixtures.

The Tangerines recorded three defeats, two draws and one win during that time, with their defence proving to be a particular concern, shipping 11 goals in those six matches.

However, a 3-0 triumph against St Mirren on matchday seven sparked the beginning of a significantly improved run, with Dundee United having won two and drawn one of their last three matches.

Alongside the 1-1 draw with Falkirk at the beginning of September, the Tangerines are now unbeaten in their last four matches, having scored six and conceded only two goals.

Dundee United have, as a result, climbed to sixth in the Scottish Premiership standings with 12 points from nine games, and Goodwin will be eager to avoid slipping out of the top half by securing a result against Aberdeen.

© Iconsport / PA Images

The Dons have the chance to leapfrog their hosts with a win on Saturday afternoon, with Aberdeen trailing Dundee United by just one point and one place.

Aberdeen similarly faced a slow start to the season before showing signs of improvement in recent matches.

The Dons won just one of their opening five league games, alongside three defeats and one draw, before recording two wins, one draw and one loss in their last four league outings.

Stephen Robinson's side's improvement has coincided with an increase in attacking output, with Aberdeen scoring just twice in the opening five matchdays before netting eight in their last four.

Aberdeen, who sit seventh with 11 points from nine games, will be eager to continue building on their improved form when they travel to Tannadice Park, where the Dons are winless in their last four visits.

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Dundee United will be unable to call upon Emmanuel Agyei or Mehdi Merghem due to ongoing injury issues, with both not expected to return to action until later this month.

After recording their fourth straight unbeaten result against St Johnstone, Goodwin may opt to name an unchanged starting 11 for this encounter.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen will be without Kristers Tobers due to a knee injury, while the remainder of the squad is available for selection.

Kevin Nisbet scored his 13th goal of the season, and fourth in nine league fixtures, in the win against St Mirren, and the striker should lead the line again on Saturday.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Walton; Rawlins, Esselink, Forbes, Ciubotaru; Tait, Cameron, Iqbal; Randall, Metsoko, Bennie

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Muller; Cadden, Mayo, Knoester, Guinness-Walker; Lyons, Afeez; Smith, Ronan, Olusanya; Nisbet

We say: Dundee United 1-1 Aberdeen

Two of the last three encounters have ended all square, including a 0-0 draw at Tannadice Park in February 2026, and with just one point and one place separating the two teams, we are anticipating another encounter that ends in a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.