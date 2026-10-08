Preview: Dundee United vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups

Dundee United welcome Hibernian to Tannadice Park on Saturday afternoon for a matchday eight clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are ninth in the standings with eight points from seven games, with the visitors just one point behind in 10th.

Match preview

Dundee United started the 2026-27 season with three wins from four Scottish League Cup group fixtures, ensuring their narrow progression from Group B in first place - only ahead of Montrose on goal difference.

The Tangerines failed to build on that momentum over the following four games, featuring two defeats and one draw in the league and their elimination from the League Cup against Celtic in the second round.

Jim Goodwin's side eventually secured their first win of the Scottish Premiership season on matchday four, claiming a fantastic 4-0 victory against Kilmarnock, and that has sparked an upturn in form for the Tangerines.

Dundee United have now won two, drawn one and lost one of their last four outings, including a 3-0 win against St Mirren in the final match before the international break.

Goodwin's side will be eager to secure their first back-to-back wins of the season by claiming three points on Saturday, which could also see the Tangerines climb into the top six depending on results elsewhere.

The Tangerines have, however, struggled at home so far this term, failing to win any of their three games at Tannadice Park in the league, although Hibernian's recent struggles will give the hosts confidence.

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Hibernian endured a mixed start to the season, progressing to the Conference League playoff qualifying round before losing to Gent and winning two of their first three league matches.

While Hibernian have since managed to book their place in the League Cup semi-finals, where they will take on rivals Hearts, their form in the league has taken a turn for the worse.

Hibs, following two wins and one loss in their first three league games, recorded three straight defeats in the following matches, featuring defeats to Hearts, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock.

David Gray was subsequently dismissed after the loss to Kilmarnock, which marked Hibernian's sixth straight home defeat, leaving John Potter in charge on an interim basis.

Potter managed to end their losing streak with a 1-1 draw against Aberdeen in the final game before the break, and newly-appointed Marink Reedijk will now be tasked with ending their four-game winless league run.

Reedijk, who has been tasked with leading Hibernian back to the top end of the Scottish Premiership, will be looking to extend Gray's impressive record against Dundee United.

Hibs have not lost in any of their last six clashes with the Tangerines, including recording a 3-2 win in their last meeting in February 2026.

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

Dundee United form (all competitions):

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

Hibernian form (all competitions):

Team News

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Dundee United remain without the services of Mehdi Merghem and Emmanuel Agyei due to ongoing injury issues, while the remainder of the squad is available for selection.

After recording a 3-0 triumph in their final match before the international break, Goodwin may opt to name an unchanged starting 11 on Saturday afternoon.

As for Hibernian, Jordan Obita, Rocky Bushiri, Kanayochukwu Megwa and Marko Ivezic are expected to miss out due to injury and illness.

Martin Boyle scored his third goal of the league season in the draw with Hibernian, and the striker is likely to continue alongside Owen Elding and Callum Wright in attack.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Walton; Rawlins, Esselink, Forbes, Ciubotaru; Iqbal, Tait, Cameron; Randall, Metsoko, Bennie

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Kerr, Hanley, Iredale; Passlack, Mulligan, Chaiwa, Mayor; Wright; Boyle, Elding

We say: Dundee United 2-1 Hibernian

Dundee United have started to find form in recent outings, and with Hibernian still getting to grips under their new manager, we are predicting the hosts will win this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.