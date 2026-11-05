Preview: Dundee United vs Motherwell - prediction, team news, lineups

Dundee United will welcome Motherwell to Tannadice Park on Saturday for a matchday 13 showdown in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are sixth with 16 points from 11 games, while the visitors are ninth with 12 points from 12 league fixtures.

Match preview

Dundee United had a slow start to the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership season, failing to win any of their opening three games and recording just one victory in their first six, alongside three defeats and two draws.

However, a 3-0 victory over St Mirren on matchday seven sparked a significant improvement in form, with the Tangerines subsequently recording two wins and two draws in their next four league matches, including drawing 2-2 with reigning champions Celtic last time out.

Dundee United now head into Saturday's fixture unbeaten in their last six fixtures, with three wins and three draws, and they will be eager to extend that record when they take on the struggling Motherwell.

The Tangerines have been particularly impressive in forward areas during their ongoing unbeaten run, scoring 11 of their 16 league goals this term across those six matches, while they have conceded only six goals in that time.

Dundee United will also draw confidence from their record at Tannadice Park this season, having won two, drawn two and lost only one of their five league fixtures at home this season, while they are also unbeaten in their last two home clashes with Motherwell.

Another victory for the Tangerines on Saturday could lift them fourth in the standings and only a point behind third-placed Hearts, while they also have a game in hand on several teams below them after last weekend's match was postponed due to Hearts' involvement in the Scottish League Cup.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Motherwell, meanwhile, have had three days fewer rest than their hosts after taking on St Mirren at the weekend, although they will be rejuvenated after securing a much-needed 1-0 win in that clash, marking the end of a disastrous seven-game winless run.

The Steelmen, who actually started the Scottish Premiership season with two wins and two draws from their first four, endured a catastrophic six-game losing run from early September to early October, which was eventually ended with a 2-2 draw against St Johnstone.

Following their much-needed 1-0 triumph at the weekend, Motherwell are now unbeaten in their last two and have climbed to ninth in the table, although they still hold just a three-point lead over 11th-placed Kilmarnock.

Alfred Johansson, who faced a lot of pressure and scrutiny during their miserable winless run, will be eager for his side to record another positive result on Saturday, further easing the pressure on his role as well as extending their lead over the drop zone.

Motherwell must improve defensively if they are to secure a result against Dundee United, as only Kilmarnock (28) have conceded more than their 20 goals conceded this season.

The Steelmen will also be hoping to improve upon their underwhelming record on the road, having won one, drawn two and lost three of their six away fixtures in the Scottish Premiership this season, scoring 10 and conceding 12 goals in that time.

Motherwell will draw confidence from their recent record against Dundee United, as despite failing to win either of their last two visits to Tannadice Park, the Steelmen are unbeaten in their last four meetings with the Tangerines, including a 3-0 win at the beginning of this season.

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

D

W

W

D

W

D

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

Team News

© Imago

Dundee United will be unable to call upon Will Ferry, Emmanuel Agyei and Mehdi Merghem due to injury issues, while Neil Farrugia is also unavailable after suffering a muscle injury in the draw with Celtic.

Farrugia could be replaced by Daniel Bennie in attack, while the remainder of the team that started the draw against the reigning champions on October 28 are likely to feature in this one.

Motherwell are contending with ongoing injury issues to Dylan Williams and Paul McGinn, while the remainder of the squad is available for selection.

Following the 1-0 win against St Mirren in their last match, Johansson could opt to name an unchanged team on Saturday, including goalscorer Lukas Fadinger alongside Joe Hodge in the middle of the park.

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Walton; Rawlins, Esselink, Forbes, Ciubotaru; Tait, Iqbal; Randall, Cameron, Bennie; Sapsford

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Paulsen; Sparrow, Girdwood-Reich, Moormann, Longelo; Hodge, Fadinger; Maswanhise, Said, Kanga; Palmer-Houlden

We say: Dundee United 1-1 Motherwell

Dundee United are enjoying a lengthy unbeaten run but Motherwell will be full of confidence following their streak-snapping win. Alongside the Tangerines' home strength and the Steelmen's recent upper hand in this fixture, we are backing this match to be hard-fought encounter that ends all square.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.