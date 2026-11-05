Preview: Accrington Stanley vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

Both looking to reach the second round of the FA Cup once again, League Two side Accrington Stanley welcome third-tier opponents Wycombe Wanderers to the Crown Ground on Saturday afternoon, with both clubs entering the competition at this stage.

The Reds are enjoying their best spell of the season and head into the weekend's clash on the back of a 10-game unbeaten run, while the Chairboys continued their push towards the playoff places last week with a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion.

Match preview

Accrington Stanley would need to win three matches in this season's FA Cup to equal their best run in the competition, having most recently reached the fourth round during the 2022-23 campaign before being denied another opportunity to repeat that achievement in 2025 when a trip to Anfield ended in a 4-0 defeat.

John Doolan remains in charge of the Reds and will take charge of his 135th match as Accrington boss on Saturday, with his side currently enjoying one of the most encouraging spells of his tenure.

The Reds endured a difficult start to the campaign, recording just one victory in their opening eight matches across all competitions, but have since turned their fortunes around and remain unbeaten since early September.

Impressive victories over top-half opponents such as Cheltenham Town and Gillingham have helped Doolan's side climb to ninth in the League Two table and extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches across league and EFL Trophy action, although seven of those fixtures have ended level after 90 minutes.

Two of those draws came in cup competitions and were ultimately settled by penalty shootouts, but Accrington have still drawn half of their league matches this season, with no side in the English Football League recording more.

© Imago

Wycombe Wanderers, meanwhile, make the 200-mile-plus journey from Buckinghamshire to Lancashire hoping to extend their unbeaten run to five matches after enjoying an encouraging start under their new manager.

Michael Duff was relieved of his duties at the beginning of September and replaced by Tom Hounsell, who initially took charge on an interim basis before being handed the job permanently following an impressive start.

Since his arrival, the Chairboys have suffered just one defeat in 10 matches across all competitions, losing 4-1 to Luton Town, while their improved results have lifted them from the relegation zone to 13th in the table, leaving them four points adrift of the top six.

Their most recent victory came last weekend, when goals from Jayden Wareham and Cauley Woodrow secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Burton Albion.

Hounsell has overseen a 60% win rate since taking charge, marking an impressive beginning to his time at Adams Park, and he will now prepare for his first FA Cup fixture as Wycombe look to reach the second round for the fourth consecutive season.

Accrington Stanley form (all competitions):

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

Accrington Stanley could have the option of naming an unchanged XI from the side that drew with Northampton Town at the weekend, although the availability of one of their leading goalscorers remains uncertain.

Josh Woods has found the net seven times in 12 League Two appearances this season but missed the latest fixture and could remain unavailable for Saturday's cup tie.

Louie Moulden is expected to retain his place between the posts, with Devon Matthews, Farrend Rawson and Joseph Anderson likely to continue as part of a familiar back three.

As for the visiting Chairboys, Hounsell could take the opportunity to rotate his squad and rest a few key players with a demanding run of fixtures awaiting his side over the coming weeks.

Former England and Liverpool striker Danny Ings has largely been used from the bench since joining Wycombe but could be handed a starting opportunity in the FA Cup this weekend.

Wareham, however, strengthened his case for another start with his sixth goal in just nine appearances last time out, giving Hounsell a decision to make.

Conor Hazard has been Wycombe's first-choice goalkeeper throughout the season but could make way for Joe Wildsmith, who featured in the club's most recent EFL Trophy fixture.

Accrington Stanley possible starting lineup:

Moulden; Matthews, Rawson, Anderson; Love, Borland, Mols, Tutonda; Henderson; Walton, Warren

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Wildsmith; Grimmer, Taylor, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Leahy, Boyd-Munce; Onyedinma, Woodrow, Mothersille; Ings

We say: Accrington Stanley 1-3 Wycombe Wanderers

Although a victory for Accrington would not rank among the biggest shocks in the FA Cup, we still believe the League Two outfit will struggle to match the quality and depth available to their third-tier visitors.

The Reds have shown plenty of resilience during their unbeaten run and should make life difficult for Wycombe, but we expect Hounsell's side to have enough attacking quality to secure their place in the second round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.