Preview: MK Dons vs Swindon Town - prediction, team news, lineups

MK Dons will be looking to continue their good form when they welcome Swindon Town to Stadium MK on Saturday in the first round of the FA Cup.

The hosts currently sit 12th in League One, while the visitors are 13th in League Two.

Match preview

MK Dons will be full of confidence heading into Saturday's tie, having won their last three matches.

That run includes big wins over Bromley, who they thumped 4-1, and Doncaster Rovers, who they thrashed 6-1 just four days later.

Aaron Collins has been the star of the show for MK Dons, bagging a brace against Bromley before scoring four in the win over Doncaster and he will be looking to continue his good form.

It is also worth noting that Paul Warne's side have the historic edge, having only lost once to Swindon in their last nine meetings across all competitions.

© Imago / News Images

Swindon, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last four after picking up wins over Barnet and Rotherham United and drawing with Walsall and Bristol Rovers.

Their most recent game was the 2-1 win over Rotherham, with Jack Thomson and Joe Hungbo on target for the Robins against a side that had two players sent off.

Head coach Ian Holloway branded it the "most bizarre game I've ever seen", but he was delighted with the victory and is keen to "keep that momentum" rolling.

Swindon will be hoping top scorer Aaron Drinan can fire against MK Dons, having bagged eight goals so far this season.

MK Dons form (all competitions):

Swindon Town form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

MK Dons will have to make one change after Sam Silvera suffered an injury against Doncaster, with Gethin Jones likely to replace him.

Collins will be looking to continue his excellent form up front and he is expected to be partnered by Sam Nombe.

Swindon could reward Hungbo with a start after his goal against Rotherham, with James Ball likely to drop to the bench.

Drinan is set to continue leading the line, with support from Tom Nichols and Joe Snowdon.

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

Dennis; Ekpiteta, Goode, Sanders; Wintle; Silvera, Crowley, Gilbey, Campbell; Nombe, Collins

Swindon Town possible starting lineup:

Ripley; Clark, Negru, Kirkman; Hungbo, Thomson, Virtue, Butler; Nichols, Snowdon; Drinan

We say: MK Dons 3-1 Swindon Town

MK Dons will be full of confidence after earning big wins in their last two games and they should have enough to beat Swindon.

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