Preview: Stevenage vs MK Dons - prediction, team news, lineups

With one side looking to close in on the League One playoff places and the other aiming to move further away from the relegation zone, Saturday's clash between Stevenage and MK Dons promises to be an intriguing encounter.

The Boro returned to winning ways during the week with a comfortable home victory over Plymouth Argyle, while the Dons suffered a 2-0 defeat to Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.

Match preview

Stevenage began the 2026-27 campaign hoping to mount another promotion push after suffering playoff heartbreak last season.

Still led by Alex Revell, who guided the Boro to a sixth-placed finish in May, the Hertfordshire side have made a positive start, with four wins, three draws and three defeats leaving them ninth in the table on 15 points.

All four of their League One victories have come in their last six outings, helping Stevenage recover from a shaky start to sit just three points outside the playoff places.

Following a 2-0 defeat away to then-leaders Bradford City, Revell's side were looking for an immediate response on Tuesday night and delivered in convincing fashion.

First-half strikes from Michael Mellon and Josh Magennis, followed by a late effort from substitute Phoenix Patterson, secured another three points and extended their winning run at home to three matches, leaving the Boro with an opportunity to move into the top six this weekend.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Following their promotion from League Two last season, MK Dons knew that adjusting to life in the third tier would be challenging, and their opening results have reflected those difficulties.

Manager Paul Warne, who guided the Dons to promotion after finishing second with 86 points, has overseen just one win in their first 10 League One matches, alongside six draws and three defeats.

Their league-high six draws suggest that MK Dons have been difficult to beat, and they could be higher in the table had one or two of those stalemates gone their way.

However, their nine-point tally matches that of Peterborough United in 21st place, meaning Warne will be keen to turn draws into victories before his side become further embroiled in a relegation battle.

Their first league win of the campaign came last weekend when the Dons defeated Luton Town 2-1 at Stadium MK, giving them confidence ahead of a trip to Lancashire where they hoped to build on that result against a Blackpool side without a win in six matches.

However, goals from Karoy Anderson and Dale Taylor condemned Warne's men to a third defeat of the season, bringing an end to hopes of securing consecutive victories and leaving them needing a response against Stevenage.

Stevenage League One form:

Stevenage form (all competitions):

MK Dons League One form:

MK Dons form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Stevenage's three goals and three points during the week provided a welcome boost for Revell, although the victory came at a cost after picking up an injury.

Louis Thompson was forced off with just over 15 minutes remaining and is expected to miss Saturday's match, with Terry Taylor likely to replace him in midfield, while Wanya Marcal is also set to remain sidelined after coming off shortly after half-time last weekend.

Patterson could be rewarded with a starting place after scoring as a substitute against Plymouth, with teenager Ben Broggio potentially making way for the forward.

Kane Wilson, Curtis Nelson and Ryan Barnett remain MK Dons' only absentees after the team emerged from Tuesday's defeat without any further injury concerns.

Aaron Collins has scored seven league goals in 10 appearances and is expected to lead the attack once again, with Sam Nombe likely to partner him up front.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Setford; James-Wildin, Vancooten, Piergianni, Earley; Mellon, Taylor, Phillips, Patterson; Kemp; Magennis

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

Dennis; Ekpiteta, Goode, Sanders; Wintle; Silvera, Fullah, Gilbey, Campbell; Nombe, Collins

We say: Stevenage 2-1 MK Dons

With Stevenage chasing the playoff places and MK Dons struggling for consistency, we expect the hosts to take advantage of their strong home form and secure another victory.

We predict a narrow win for the Boro, extending their winning run at Broadhall Way to four matches.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.