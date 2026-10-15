Preview: Bradford City vs Stevenage - prediction, team news, lineups

Bradford City will be looking to extend their unbeaten run when they welcome Stevenage to the University of Bradford Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts currently sit second in the League One table and are just two points off the top, while the visitors are ninth and three points outside the playoffs.

Match preview

Bradford City have made a strong start to the new league campaign, picking up five wins, two draws and two defeats to establish them as promotion contenders.

However, the departure of head coach Graham Alexander, who left for Championship side Preston North End last month, has come as a major blow.

Michael Duff has been named as Alexander's successor and his first game in charge was last weekend, with Bradford drawing 0-0 against Leyton Orient.

The result extended Bradford's unbeaten run to eight games across all competitions, but Duff will be keen to pick up his first victory on Saturday.

The Bantams boast the best defence in League One, having conceded five goals in nine games so far, but there are concerns in attack.

Only three clubs have scored fewer league goals than Bradford this season, with big summer signing Jake Beesley managing just one in nine starts.

© Imago / Dennis Goodwin, Pro Sports Images

Stevenage got back to winning ways in the league with a 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic last weekend, with Wanya Marcal finding the back of the net.

Alex Revell's side have also made a strong start to the season, picking up three wins, three draws and two defeats as they target promotion to the Championship.

Stevenage reached the playoffs last season, but lost their semi-final clash with Stockport County and will be looking to go one better this season.

It is worth noting that Stevenage went unbeaten against Bradford last season, picking up a win and a draw, but they had failed to win any of their previous eight meetings.

Bradford City League One form:

L W

W

W

D

D

Bradford City form (all competitions):

W W

W

D

W

D

Stevenage League One form:

D

D W

W

L

W

Stevenage form (all competitions):

W

W L

W

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Every Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy

Bradford will be hoping Beesley can find some form, with the 29-year-old expected to be given another chance up front.

Adam Phillips and Bobby Pointon are expected to provide attacking support, while Callum Connolly and captain Antoni Sarcevic should continue their midfield partnership.

Josh Magennis is expected to lead the line for Stevenage, with support out wide from Marcal and Oliver Sanderson.

Matt Smith and Daniel Phillips are likely to start in midfield, with Dan Kemp featuring as the No.10.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Pratt, Pennington, Baldwin; Jackson, Connolly, Sarcevic, Touray; Phillips, Pointon; Beesley

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Setford; James-Wildin, Vancooten, Piergianni, Earley; Marcal, Phillips, Smith, Sanderson; Kemp; Magennis

We say: Bradford City 1-0 Stevenage

Bradford's impressive defensive record could give them the edge in what is expected to be a close contest.

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