Preview: Stevenage vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

Plymouth Argyle travel to Hertfordshire on Tuesday night to face Stevenage under the lights at Broadhall Way, with victory potentially sending the visitors to the top of League One.

The Boro were unable to make it back-to-back wins at the weekend after losing 2-0 to league leaders Bradford City, while the Pilgrims suffered their fourth defeat of the season at home to Huddersfield Town.

Match preview

Alex Revell's Stevenage missed out on promotion to the Championship last season after suffering playoff heartbreak in the semi-finals, having finished sixth in the division.

Still under the stewardship of Revell, who came close to guiding them to second-tier football in May, the Boro have made an inconsistent start to the new campaign, recording three wins, three draws and three defeats from their opening nine matches to sit 12th in the table, six points adrift of the playoff places.

Their third defeat of the season came against Bradford City, who secured a 2-0 victory at Valley Parade with both goals arriving late in the contest.

Although Revell's side have struggled to pick up points consistently during the early stages of the campaign, their defensive solidity has once again been a major positive.

Stevenage finished the 2025-26 season with the second-best defensive record in the division, conceding an average of one goal per game, and have continued in a similar fashion this term, with their 10 goals conceded across nine matches ranking among the best records in League One.

However, their 12 goals scored represent the lowest tally of any side in the top half of the table, highlighting an area that the Hertfordshire-based outfit will need to improve if they are to mount another serious promotion challenge.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As for the visitors, Plymouth Argyle narrowly missed out on a playoff place last season, ultimately finishing eighth in the table.

The Pilgrims have therefore entered the 2026-27 campaign with renewed ambitions of breaking into the top six as they look to return to the Championship for the first time since 2025.

Led by former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley, who boasts a win rate of exactly 50% across his 70 matches in charge, the Devon-based side have made a promising start and could move to the top of the table if they win at Broadhall Way and other results go their way.

A victory on Tuesday would be their seventh of the season, taking them to 22 points after six wins, one draw and four defeats from their opening 11 league matches.

One surprising concern for Cleverley's side has been the number of defeats they have suffered despite sitting fourth in the table, with only five teams in League One having lost more than their four, suggesting that consistency could become an issue if results do not improve.

Stevenage League One form:

Stevenage form (all competitions):

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Stevenage will be unable to name the same starting XI that featured at the weekend after one of their players picked up an injury during the defeat to Bradford.

Wanya Marcal was forced off shortly after half time and is expected to miss Tuesday's match, with 19-year-old Ben Broggio among the candidates to replace him.

Plymouth, meanwhile, could name the same side that lost at Home Park on Saturday, although Cleverley may decide to make changes as he looks to guide his team back to winning ways.

The Pilgrims are expected to remain without Julio Pleguezuelo, Joe Edwards, Malachi Boateng and attacker Owen Oseni, who are all continuing their recovery from injuries.

Aribim Pepple is expected to continue leading the line as he looks to add to the four goals he has scored so far this season.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Setford; James-Wildin, Vancooten, Piergianni, Earley; Sanderson, Phillips, Smith, Broggio; Kemp; Magennis

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Harding, Mitchell, Hartridge. MacKenzie; Curtis, Ibrahim, White, Watts; Evans, Pepple

We say: Stevenage 1-1 Plymouth Argyle

Both sides finished last season in or around the playoff places and will be hoping to occupy similar, if not better, positions by the end of the current campaign.

We expect a tight and cagey contest at Broadhall Way, with the points ultimately being shared as the visitors miss the opportunity to move to the top of the table.

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