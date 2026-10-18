Preview: Blackpool vs MK Dons - prediction, team news, lineups

Both looking to move further clear of the relegation zone, Blackpool and MK Dons meet at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night for a crucial League One encounter.

The Seasiders continued their poor run of form in the third tier with a 2-0 defeat to Leyton Orient at the weekend, while MK Dons finally recorded their first win of the season by beating Luton Town 2-1.

Match preview

After a difficult 2025-26 campaign in which Ian Evatt's Blackpool spent much of the season battling near the relegation zone, the Seasiders would have been hoping for a more comfortable time of it this term.

However, it has been a familiar story for Blackpool, who suffered their fifth defeat in six matches on the weekend against Leyton Orient, leaving them in danger of slipping into the bottom four, although other results have since lifted them out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Evatt's side finished August at the top of the table after winning two and drawing one of their opening three matches, but they have since endured a winless run throughout September and into October, leaving them languishing towards the bottom of the 24-team division.

Only two of their five defeats have come by a margin of more than one goal, suggesting there is a platform to build on and that improved results may not be far away.

Their latest performance against Leyton Orient reflected that, despite the eventual scoreline.

Blackpool dominated possession with 62.3% of the ball, recorded 10 more touches in the opposition box than the O's and registered more shots, yet still came away from the contest empty-handed.

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As for Tuesday's visitors, MK Dons secured their first victory of the season at the weekend, narrowly overcoming Luton Town 2-1 to record their first win at this level since 2023.

Their record of one win in nine matches might suggest that Paul Warne's side have struggled badly, but the Dons have actually been defeated just twice, with a league-high six draws helping to keep them above the bottom four.

With two-thirds of their league results ending in stalemates, MK Dons have shown that they can be difficult to beat but have struggled to turn draws into victories, making Saturday's win a potentially significant turning point.

The Dons took the lead in the 25th minute through Alex Gilbey before being pegged back with 20 minutes remaining, only to regain the advantage minutes later through top scorer Aaron Collins, who continued his impressive form by netting his 10th goal in 11 appearances this season.

The three points lifted the Buckinghamshire-based side to nine points, and a second consecutive victory on Tuesday could move them towards the middle of the table while creating some much-needed breathing space above the relegation zone.

Blackpool League One form:

Blackpool form (all competitions):

MK Dons League One form:

MK Dons form (all competitions):

Team News

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Blackpool will be without Josh Earl, Niall Ennis, Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe for Tuesday's match, with all four players sidelined by various injuries, although Evatt will be pleased to have avoided any fresh concerns following the weekend defeat.

In an attempt to end their poor run of form, Evatt could bring loanee striker Dion Charles into the starting XI, potentially at the expense of either Tom Bloxham or Jerry Yates.

George Honeyman was sent off two matches ago but avoided suspension after his red card was overturned, meaning the Blackpool captain is expected to retain his place in midfield on Tuesday.

As for MK Dons, they travel to Lancashire looking to build on their first win of the campaign and could name the same starting XI that featured against Luton.

In-form Collins is expected to lead the line, with Warne likely to stick with a back three once again.

The Dons will be without Kane Wilson and Ryan Barnett for the midweek encounter, while Curtis Nelson remains a doubt after picking up a knock against Reading and missing the weekend victory.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Williams, Casey, Ashworth, Munroe; Morgan; Bowler, Anderson, Honeyman; Bloxham, Yates

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

Dennis; Ekpiteta, Goode, Sanders; Wintle; Silvera, Fullah, Gilbey, Campbell; Nombe, Collins

We say: Blackpool 1-2 MK Dons

Both sides remain closer to the bottom of the table than they would like, but MK Dons head into Tuesday's encounter with greater momentum after finally getting their first victory of the season.

With that in mind, we expect Warne's side to build on their weekend success, securing a second consecutive win and moving further clear of the relegation zone with a narrow victory at Bloomfield Road.

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