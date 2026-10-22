Preview: Blackpool vs Mansfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Blackpool will be looking to pick up an important victory when they welcome Mansfield Town to Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 17th in the League One table, while the visitors are 11th.

Match preview

Blackpool will be looking to build on Tuesday's 2-0 win over MK Dons, which ended a run of six league games without a victory.

Karoy Anderson and Dale Taylor were on target for the Seasiders, with head coach Ian Evatt claiming it was "about time we had the rub of the green".

The much-needed victory followed defeats to the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Cambridge United and Leyton Orient and will provide a major confidence boost ahead of Saturday's clash.

It is worth noting that Blackpool won the most recent game between these two sides, beating Mansfield 1-0 back in February, but that was their first victory in their last nine meetings across all competitions.

© Sports Mole / Focus Images

Mansfield, meanwhile, arrive in Blackpool after recording an impressive 3-0 win away to Wimbledon.

Michael Smith bagged a brace in the first half before Jon Russell added a third after the break, extending the Stags' unbeaten league run to five matches.

Smith has now made six goal contributions in his last four appearances and will be looking to continue his good form against Blackpool.

The veteran striker was signed on a free from Preston North End over the summer and it is no wonder Mansfield boss Nigel Clough admitted he was "a bit surprised" they were able to get him.

Blackpool League One form:

L D

L

L

L

W

Blackpool form (all competitions):

L L

D

L

L

W

Mansfield Town League One form:

L D

D

W

D

W

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

D

D

L

W

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Every Second Media / Alamy

Blackpool are set to make at least one change, with Leighton Clarkson expected to replace George Honeyman in midfield after he picked up a calf injury on Tuesday.

Tom Bloxham and Jerry Yates are likely to continue up front, with Taylor set to have an opportunity to make an impact off the bench.

Mansfield are likely to stick with the same side that beat Wimbledon on Tuesday, with goalscorers Smith and Russell leading the line.

Deji Oshilaja, Jordan Bowery and Ryan Sweeney are also expected to continue in defence.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Williams, Casey, Ashworth, Niskanen; Morgan; Bowler, Anderson, Clarkson; Bloxham, Yates

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Oshilaja, Bowery, Sweeney; Moriah-Welsh, Abbot, Reed, Thompson, McLaughlin; Russell, Smith

We say: Blackpool 1-1 Mansfield Town

Blackpool will be looking to build some momentum after finally picking up a win in midweek, but Mansfield will prove a tough opposition.

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