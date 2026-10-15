Preview: Leyton Orient vs Blackpool - prediction, team news, lineups

Both Leyton Orient and Blackpool are still searching for a win since the conclusion of the extended international break, with the O's welcoming the Seasiders to Brisbane Road on Saturday afternoon for a League One encounter.

Orient returned to action with a defeat to Plymouth before following up with a goalless draw against Bradford City last weekend, while Blackpool suffered a late defeat away to Cambridge United after being reduced to 10 men just six minutes into the contest.

Match preview

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Leyton Orient entered the 2026-27 campaign determined to put those struggles behind them and enjoy a more successful season.

Although only nine matches have been played, the O's have made an encouraging start and currently sit 12th in the League One table, with a victory on Saturday potentially moving them to within one point of the playoff places.

Three wins, two draws and four defeats have left the London-based side on 11 points, although their similar start at the beginning of last season will serve as a reminder not to get carried away just yet.

With that said, goalscoring remains a concern for Richie Wellens' side, with Orient having netted 13 times in eight games, a return that places them in the bottom half of the division's scoring charts.

Last season's leading scorer Dominic Ballard departed for Bristol City in the summer, and finding a consistent replacement has proved difficult, with the O's managing just one goal across their last 270 minutes of football.

© Imago

As for the visitors, Blackpool also endured a battle for survival last season, with a strong finish making their final position look more comfortable than their campaign had suggested.

Still under the stewardship of Ian Evatt, the Seasiders have followed an impressive start with a five-game winless run, leaving them level on points with teams in the relegation zone.

Blackpool finished August at the top of the table after an emphatic 4-0 victory over Peterborough United, but they failed to win any of their September fixtures and returned to league action following the international break with a 1-0 defeat away to Cambridge United.

That poor run has left Evatt's side 18th ahead of their ninth league game of the season, with the possibility of dropping into the bottom four if results go against them this weekend.

One positive for the Lancashire-based side is their superior goalscoring record compared with many of the teams around them, and if they can tighten up defensively, they could find the consistency needed to climb the table.

Leyton Orient League One form:

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

Blackpool League One form:

Blackpool form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Darryl Robison, Focus Images



Leyton Orient have the option of naming an unchanged side after avoiding any fresh injury concerns in their most recent outing.

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Dane Scarlett is expected to lead the line again, while ex-Premier League midfielder Isaac Hayden should continue to captain the O's from midfield.

Oliver Dobin and Demetri Mitchell remain the only player unavailable for Wellens' side.

As for the visitors, Blackpool would initially have been expected to make changes after George Honeyman was sent off just six minutes into last weekend's defeat.

However, the Seasiders have since won their appeal, meaning their captain will be available for selection after a Football Association regulatory commission ruled that the dismissal was wrongful and overturned his automatic three-match suspension.

Although Honeyman's availability is a significant boost, Evatt will still be without Josh Earl, Niall Ennis, Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe, who are all sidelined with various injuries.

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Baxter; Olowu, Forrester, Gilchrist; Stevens, Gilbert, Hayden, Morris; Akhamrich, Scarlett. Kabia

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Williams, Casey, Ashworth, Munroe; Honeyman; Bowler, Anderson, Morgan; Bloxham, Yates

We say: Leyton Orient 2-1 Blackpool

Leyton Orient return to home soil after earning a valuable point at Valley Parade last weekend, and we expect the O's to build on that result by returning to winning ways against an out-of-form Blackpool side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.