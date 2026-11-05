Preview: Carlisle United vs Salford City - prediction, team news, lineups

Carlisle United will be looking to cause an upset when they welcome Salford City to Brunton Park on Saturday in the first round of the FA Cup.

The hosts currently sit eighth in the National League, while the visitors are top of League Two.

Match preview

Carlisle head into Saturday's tie in excellent form, having gone unbeaten in the last seven matches across all competitions with six wins and one draw.

That run includes a 2-1 win over Tamworth to reach the first round of the FA Cup and it is also worth noting that Carlisle pulled off a major upset in last year's competition.

The Cumbrians beat League One side Reading 3-2 in the first round thanks to a dramatic late hat trick from Regan Linney as they defeated a club two divisions above them for the first time in the FA Cup.

Rob Elliot's side will be hoping lightning can strike twice this weekend and they do have a historic edge over Salford, having only lost to them twice in their nine meetings across all competitions.

© Iconsport / Arthur Haigh, WhiteRosePhotos / Alamy

Salford have enjoyed an excellent start to the new season, with their impressive record of 10 wins, one draw and three defeats leaving them five points clear at the top of League Two.

Peter Cklamovski's side are unbeaten in their last eight games and have won their last five, including a 2-1 win over Exeter City in their most recent match last weekend.

Salford were forced to come from behind after Exeter took the lead in the first half, with Luke Garbutt netting a second half equaliser before Will Aimson scored a stunner from long range to earn an important win.

The Ammies have enjoyed strong showings in the FA Cup in recent years, reaching the third in 2025 and the fourth round in 2026 where they were beaten on both occassions by Manchester City.

Carlisle United FA Cup form:

Carlisle United form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

W

Salford City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Carlisle could be forced to make a change, with Teddy Jenks a doubt after picking up a knock against Altrincham.

Stephen Wearne is likely to replace Jenks in midfield, while David Ajiboye is expected to partner Linney up front.

Salford could also make changes after Luke Molyneux was forced off against Exeter with an injury and Daniel Udoh is expected replace him out wide.

Macaulay Langstaff is expected to lead the line, while Matt Butcher could come into the side for Brendan Wiredu.

Carlisle United possible starting lineup:

Desbois; Richardson, Feeney, Nicholson; Duru, Whelan, Wearne, Camps, Williams; Ajiboye, Linney

Salford City possible starting lineup:

Norris; Odoh, Oluwo, Scarr, Aimson, Garbutt; Woodburn, Bonds, Butcher, Udoh; Langstaff.

We say: Carlisle United 1-2 Salford City

Both sides are in impressive form, but Salford are a division above Carlisle for a reason and should have enough quality to emerge victorious.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.