Preview: York City vs Northampton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

York City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Northampton Town to the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday for an FA Cup first round clash.

The hosts currently sit seventh in the League Two table, while the visitors are 21st.

Match preview

York are looking to reach the second round of the FA Cup for just the second time since 2010, when they beat Rotherham United and Darlington before losing to Bolton Wanderers in the third round.

The Minstermen were a National League side back then, but they have since earned promotion to the EFL, winning the National League last season, and they currently occupy a League Two playoff spot.

However, they head into Saturday's cup tie after suffering successive away defeats against Barnet and Grimsby Town.

Scott Lindsey's side lost 3-1 at Barnet before suffering an even more damaging 5-2 loss at Grimsby four days later, despite initially taking the lead through Alex Hunt and Jack Hunt.

As a result, York will be looking to produce a much-improved performance against Northampton and end their losing run.

© Imago

Northampton, meanwhile, were relegated from League One last season and have made a poor start to life back in League Two.

The Cobblers currently sit just two points above the relegation zone and will be hoping an FA Cup run can provide a much-needed boost.

Northampton have failed to get past the first round of the competition for the last six years and Chris Hogg's side head into Saturday's tie off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Oldham Athletic on Tuesday.

However, it is worth noting that Northampton have not lost to York in their last five meetings across all competitions, including a 1-1 draw at the LNER Community Stadium last month.

York City form (all competitions):

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

York could make some changes after their heavy loss to Grimsby last weekend, with Alex Newby in line to replace Joe Grey.

Newby is York's joint top scorer alongside Ollie Pearce with six goals, but he has not found the back of the net in his last seven appearances and will be keen to rediscover some form.

Northampton will be hopeful Sam Hoskins's hamstring injury is not too serious, but it appears unlikely he will be able to feature against York.

As a result, Matty Warhurst is expected to lead the line, with support from Owen Dale and Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh.

York City possible starting lineup:

McNally; Fallowfield, Johnson, Kitching; J. Hunt, A. Hunt, Read, Boyes; Newby, Pearce; Stones

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Jeacock; Donacien, Moore, Guthrie; Wormleighton, L. Evans, C. Evans, Powell; Dale, O'Brien-Whitmarsh; Warhurst

We say: York City 2-1 Northampton Town

Despite suffering two disappointing defeats in recent weeks, York have made a good start to the season and should have enough to beat a struggling Northampton.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.