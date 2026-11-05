Preview: Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew - prediction, team news, lineups

Decision Day in MLS sees Chicago Fire searching for home advantage in the Best-of-Three series when they host Columbus Crew at Soldier Field on Saturday, November 7.

The visitors have every incentive to win the final regular-season match, as it would help them avoid the single-elimination wild card match.

Match preview

Chicago have already done better than their regular-season performance from last term, as they cannot finish below fifth, which is three spots better than 2025.

The Fire will hope to go a step further, though, after the Philadelphia Union bundled them out in the Best-of-Three series last season.

Home advantage will be crucial for them going forward, but they must make it count on the final day to secure Soldier Field as the destination for the next phase of the playoffs.

Gregg Berhalter's charges are now unbeaten across their last three MLS fixtures, but they have not won any of their previous two games that they have hosted.

The Fire won the corresponding fixture last season, and avoided defeat in the reverse match earlier this term, but the visitors have a better head-to-head record.

Nonetheless, the hosts must win here to control their own destiny, as even a draw may not be enough for them to secure home advantage in the next round.

Alternatively, Chicago fans can quietly get behind Inter Miami, who will be entertaining Charlotte at the same time, as if the Herons win or draw with the Crown, then the Fire will be comfortably through to the next round, with the first game set to be at Soldier Field.

© Iconsport / Marcus Nichols/Sipa USA

Columbus Crew have qualified for the playoffs in some form, but as things stand, they must contest the one-off elimination match.

Laurent Courtois will hope that his men can make a play for a Best-of-Three series spot with a win in Illinois.

The Black and Gold have won their last five MLS matches in a row, which means they will head into this fixture full of confidence.

The fact that they won three of the last four head-to-head matches in Chicago will further inspire them to cause an upset this weekend.

The visitors will secretly hope for Nashville to beat or draw with FC Cincinnati, which will open their path to the next phase of the competition.

Chicago Fire Major League Soccer form:

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Chicago Fire form (all competitions):

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Columbus Crew Major League Soccer form:

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Columbus Crew form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Travis Thomas/ZUMA Press Wire

It is mostly good news for the hosts as they head into the most important part of the MLS season, with South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi returning from injury.

Robert Lewandowski snapped an eight-game goal drought last weekend, when he came off the bench to hand his team the lead in their 4-2 win away to Colorado Rapids.

The Polish international then turned creator for Puso Dithejane to add some glitter to the scoreline, but he will certainly be important for Berhalter's men.

Another man that the home side will depend on is Ivorian Jonathan Bamba, who scored a brace last week, taking his goal contributions this season to 12.

The Fire will be without Robin Lod and Sam Rogers, who are both injured.

The Crew are sweating over the fitness of Brais Mendez, who has been excellent since joining as a Designated Player from Real Sociedad.

Wessam Abou Ali and Rudy Camacho are definitely out of contention for the trip to Chicago.

Dylan Chambost will be crucial for the visitors' creativity, as he has done recently for the Crew.

Chicago Fire possible starting lineup:

Brady; Dean, Elliott, Mbokazi, Allen; Saletros, D'Avilla, Haile-Selassie; Zinckernagel, Bamba, Gomez

Columbus Crew possible starting lineup:

Shulte; Farsi, Moreira, Zawadzki, Amundsen; Zarourv, Chambost, Bangoura, Habroune; Tapia, Rodriguez

We say: Chicago Fire 1-1 Columbus Crew

The quality that both sides boast is incredible, and the visitors are on an excellent run of form.

Additionally, the Crew have enjoyed success in Chicago, but with both teams in good form, they could just cancel each other out.

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