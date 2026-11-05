Harry Kane: Record-breaking Bayern Munich contract confirmed as Ballon d’Or winner surpasses Kylian Mbappe’s salary

Bayern Munich have announced that 2026 Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane has committed his future to the club by signing a new contract until June 2029.

The 33-year-old striker was approaching the final six months of his pre-existing deal, with La Liga champions Barcelona believed to have been keeping tabs on his situation.

Despite a lengthy negotiation process, Kane was determined to continue his career with Bayern where he has scored a staggering 156 goals in 161 games since joining from Tottenham Hotspur three years ago.

According to multiple reports, including The Athletic, Kane’s new deal is the most lucrative in Bayern’s history, with the striker now said to be the highest-paid player in Europe by salary.

In comparison, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland became the highest-paid Premier League player in January 2025 when he agreed a £500,000-per-week contract until the summer of 2034.

Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, is thought to be pocketing around £518,000 a week at Real Madrid, but Kane is now believed to be earning more than both strikers.

It is also claimed that Bayern do not view this significant contract as Kane’s last agreement with the club, as their clear desire is to retain his invaluable services well into the future.

“Kane lives up to every promise football has to offer”

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“I feel right at home at FC Bayern. I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich,” Kane told the club’s official website after signing his new deal.

“We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager. It makes me very proud to be part of this club. My whole family is very happy here.

“I was keen to stay. I’m now looking forward to the future and I want to win many more titles with this great club.”

Herbert Hainer, Bayern’s club president, added: “What began as a major transfer has, over time, become a special chapter in FC Bayern’s history.

“Harry Kane lives up to every promise football has to offer, and he has secured his place in the hearts of the fans as one of the greatest figures in the sport of our time.

“My compliments to Jan-Christian Dreesen and our sporting management team. This is a special moment for FC Bayern today.”

‘Harry Kane’s Bayern story is far from over’

© Iconsport / Nordphoto/Schneider, PictureAlliance

CEO Dreesen continued: “We’re delighted to have successfully extended Harry Kane’s contract. This is fantastic news for us, for our fans and for the Bundesliga.

“The Ballon d’Or winner is staying at Bayern Munich! Since joining us in 2023, he has achieved extraordinary things with his goals, his influence on the game and as a role model both on and off the pitch.

“He has long since made FC Bayern his home, has continued to develop with us and crowned that development with the Ballon d’Or. His contract extension is a commitment to FC Bayern and to a story that is far from over.”

Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl, who has regularly provided updates on Kane’s future in the media, added: “This key contract extension gives us certainty in our planning. It sends a message that the biggest goals are within reach at FC Bayern.

“Players like Harry Kane offer a team unique opportunities. We’re delighted that he will continue to be a key figure who helps shape the direction of the club, and with whom we can continue to build our squad for the future.”

Kane is hoping to win a third consecutive Bundesliga title with Bayern this season as well as fire the German giants to their first Champions League trophy since 2020.